Transport for Wales selects South Wales-based source-to-contract software provider Atamis.

CARDIFF, WALES, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transport for Wales (TfW) has selected Atamis, a South Wales-based provider of source-to-contract software, to deliver an end-to-end, comprehensive procurement software solution designed to enhance visibility, efficiency and value across its procurement operations.Following a selection process, TfW will implement the full suite of Apps from Atamis’ product catalogue, including:● Spend Analysis EnhancerThis end-to-end solution will provide TfW with a single, integrated platform to manage its entire procurement lifecycle, from sourcing and tendering to contract oversight and supplier performance management.Driving transparency, compliance and efficiency.The implementation of Atamis’ software marks a key step in TfW’s digital transformation journey, supporting the organisation’s commitment to transparency, accountability and continuous improvement in public procurement.By adopting a unified source-to-contract platform, TfW will benefit from:● Greater control and visibility across all procurement activities● Improved supplier collaboration and performance monitoring● Enhanced data-driven insights to support value-for-money outcomes● Streamlined approval workflows and compliance assuranceAlexia Course, Transport for Wales Chief Commercial Officer said:“We’re delighted to be partnering with a South Wales-based technology provider like Atamis to modernise our procurement operations. This partnership supports our commitment to driving efficiency and value for the people of Wales.”A regional success story for Welsh technologyAs a homegrown technology provider, Atamis is proud to be working with one of Wales’ most prominent public bodies. The partnership underscores the growing strength of Wales’ tech sector and the value of investing in local expertise to deliver national outcomes.Phil Musgrave, Atamis CEO commented:“We’re thrilled to be supporting Transport for Wales on their digital procurement transformation journey. By deploying our full source-to-contract suite, TfW will gain the tools needed to manage their entire procurement lifecycle in a way that suits their objectives and procedures. All while empowering their procurement teams to prioritise efficiency and value for Wales.”Empowering public sector procurementThe adoption of Atamis’ software aligns with broader trends in UK public sector procurement, where digital transformation and transparency remain top priorities. The platform’s Contract & Supplier App will help TfW manage supplier relationships effectively and help teams to ensure ongoing adherence with KPIs, while its Tender and Pipeline Apps will support fair, competitive and efficient sourcing processes.Additionally, Spend Analysis Enhancer will give TfW access to real-time data insights, helping procurement teams identify opportunities for savings, improve forecasting and measure performance against strategic objectives.About Transport for WalesTransport for Wales is a not-for-profit company owned by the Welsh Government. Its mission is to drive forward the Welsh Government’s vision of a high-quality, safe, integrated, sustainable and accessible transport network across Wales.For more information, visit: https://tfw.wales/about-us About AtamisAtamis is a leading UK-based provider of source-to-contract procurement software, supporting public and private sector organisations in modernising procurement processes. Since 2009, its modular suite of products combines contract management, supplier relationship management, tendering and spend analytics to help organisations improve the efficiency of their procurement function and prioritise strategic work rather than manual, admin tasks. The solution is now used by over 300 public and private sector organisations including NHS England, FCA, Admiral Plc, Cabinet Office.For more information, visit: https://atamis.co.uk/

