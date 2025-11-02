NordLEI Named Best Performing LEI Issuer (Large Cap) by GLEIF

NordLEI receives Best Performing LEI Issuer award from GLEIF, highlighting operational excellence and client-focused service.

This recognition from GLEIF means a great deal to us. It confirms that the systems, processes, and standards we've invested in over the years are delivering results our clients can trust.” — Anders Åström

STOCKHOLM, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, November 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NordLEI has been named Best Performing LEI Issuer (Large Cap) by the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF), recognizing the company's sustained focus on accuracy, turnaround times, and client support. NordLEI has issued more than 180,000 LEIs for organizations across sectors and jurisdictions.The award builds on NordLEI's earlier recognition in the Mid Cap category and reflects the company's focus on process discipline and client service."Data quality is at the heart of everything we do, it drives trust, transparency, and integrity across the global financial system. We'll continue striving for the highest standards and a more transparent LEI ecosystem," said Georgina Ilsley, Head of Operations at NordLEI."This recognition from GLEIF means a great deal to us. It confirms that the systems, processes, and standards we've invested in over the years are delivering results our clients and the industry can trust. It's validation that our commitment to quality is making a real difference," said Anders Åström, CEO of NordLEI.About the Legal Entity Identifier (LEI)The Legal Entity Identifier (LEI), commonly referred to as an LEI code , is a globally recognized, 20 character alphanumeric code that uniquely identifies legal entities participating in financial transactions. Developed in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis to improve transparency and risk management, LEIs link to open, high quality reference data about each entity. Regulators and market participants use LEIs to streamline reporting, reduce operational risk, and enhance compliance across borders. Many jurisdictions require an LEI for trading, transaction reporting, and other regulated activities.About NordLEINordLEI (Nordic Legal Entity Identifier AB) is a GLEIF accredited Local Operating Unit headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Since 2014, NordLEI has specialized in fast, secure LEI issuance and renewal backed by ISO/IEC 27001 certified information security and GDPR compliant operations. As the first LOU accredited in Scandinavia and a leading issuer in Northern Europe, NordLEI has delivered 180,000+ LEIs to organizations across sectors and jurisdictions around the world. The company has been recognized by GLEIF’s performance program, including Best Performing LEI Issuer (Mid Cap) and, more recently, Best Performing LEI Issuer (Large Cap) highlighting quality at scale and consistent service.About GLEIFThe Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) is an independent, not for profitorganization established in 2014 to enhance transparency in global financial markets. GLEIF oversees the Global LEI System by accrediting and monitoring LEI issuers, operating open data services, and promoting adoption of the Legal Entity Identifier standard. By providing reliable, easily accessible reference data that uniquely identifies legal entities, GLEIF supports risk reduction, regulatory reporting, and operational efficiency across markets and jurisdictions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.