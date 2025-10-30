Autonomix & TeamLease Edtech Partner to Power MIECA 2025 - Advancing India’s Employability Agenda with Human-Aligned AI

Autonomix partners with TeamLease Edtech as the official AI Partner for MIECA 2025, driving innovation and employability through AI excellence. Tanmay Palkar, COO, Autonomix Innovative Solutions Jaideep Kewalramani, COO, TeamLease Edtech

Employability in the AI era isn’t about replacing humans, it’s about unlocking their full potential. Our collaboration with TeamLease Edtech is built on this belief.” — Tanmay Palkar

MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TeamLease Edtech, a pioneer in bridging the gap between education and employability, continues to lead the way in shaping a workforce that is both skilled and future-ready. With a commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and scale, the organization has been instrumental in driving change at the intersection of learning and livelihoods.As part of this shared mission, Autonomix Innovative Solutions partners with TeamLease Edtech as the official AI Partner for the Making India Employable Conference & Awards (MIECA) 2025 , to be held on 7th November 2025 at Novotel Mumbai International Airport.A Platform for Purpose, Powered by PartnershipMIECA 2025 is set to be a landmark event bringing together luminaries from academia, industry, science, and innovation to spotlight individuals and institutions making transformative contributions to India’s employability landscape.With the theme “Accelerating Impact. Enabling Dreams.”, MIECA 2025 highlights the urgent need to align innovation with human potential — ensuring that every learner and professional has the opportunity to thrive in an AI-enabled world.Guided by a distinguished jury comprising Dr. R. A. Mashelkar, Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Mr. Siddharth Pai, Ms. Roma Balwani, and Prof. T. N. Singh, the event will honor those redefining India’s readiness for the global workforce.Amplifying Human Potential through AIOver the past year, Autonomix and TeamLease Edtech have co-created a suite of AI-powered solutions that elevate human productivity across content creation, academic delivery, admissions, and operations.Built with speed, precision, and purpose, these tools have collectively saved over 12,000 hours of manual effort, equivalent to nearly 7 person-years, which enabled teams to focus on their core missions: educating, mentoring, and empowering learners.From AI-driven content generation and live session monitoring to conversational assistants and real-time student engagement, each initiative reflects a shared vision of amplifying human potential with responsible, contextual AI.Leadership Reflections“Employability in the AI era isn’t about replacing humans, it’s about reaching their full potential,” said Tanmay Palkar, COO of Autonomix Innovative Solutions. “Our collaboration with TeamLease Edtech is built on this belief. Together, we’re using AI not as an endpoint, but as a bridge, one that connects aspiration with access, and effort with exponential impact.”“MIECA 2025 is more than an event, it’s a movement,” added Jaideep Kewalramani, COO of TeamLease Edtech. “As technology reshapes how we learn and work, our partnership with Autonomix reflects a commitment to driving inclusive innovation, where every learner has a pathway, and every professionalhas a platform.”Join Us at MIECA 2025📅 November 7th, 2025📍 Novotel Mumbai International AirportTo learn more about the event, speakers, and innovations shaping India’s employability landscape, visit: https://makingindiaemployable.in/ About Autonomix Innovative SolutionsAutonomix partners with enterprises to deliver intelligent agents that transform operations and drive measurable outcomes.Built on our proprietary AutoSAGE™ platform, Autonomix connects LLMs, data, and enterprise systems into one unified orchestration layer — the hub that unifies your infrastructure, intelligence, and products.We deploy AI agents across voice, email, chat, IoT, vision, and analytics channels, seamlessly integrating with enterprise CRMs, ERPs, collaboration tools, communication platforms, workflow automation systems, data pipelines, and security frameworks. These agents automate, orchestrate, and scale enterprise workflows while improving decision-making and operational performance.Autonomix enables teams across Sales & Marketing, Finance & Procurement, Legal & Compliance, HR & Operations, Customer Success, and Digital Operations to move from automation to intelligence, embedding adaptive AI directly into the systems they already trust.Our enterprise-proven team combines expertise across enterprise tech, AI research, and product delivery with deep experience in LLMs, multi-agent systems, and tailored enterprise implementations. Every deployment is designed for security, governance, and scalability at enterprise scale.

