AsadoGrill Brings Authentic Argentinian Grill Tradition to Europe with Custom-made Grills from Vienna

VIENNA, VIENNA, AUSTRIA, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AsadoGrill’s stainless steel grills are inspired by traditional Argentine “parrilla” barbecues, featuring adjustable-height grates and removable fire baskets for versatile open-fire cooking. Each grill is custom-built in Vienna, Austria, combining South American grilling culture with Austrian engineering precision. Crafted from high-grade stainless steel, these grills deliver both durability and elegant design for home patios or professional kitchens.

Vienna, Austria – October 29, 2025 – AsadoGrill, a Vienna-based manufacturer of custom Argentinian-style barbecue grills, is bringing the authentic Asado experience from Argentina directly to European backyards with its new line of custom-made stainless-steel grills. The series combines South American passion with Austrian engineering expertise – designed for discerning enthusiasts who value exceptional design, premium quality, and rich grilling tradition.

“An Asado is more than just a grill – it’s an experience,” says Aaron Genswein, Managing Director of Stahlkraft GmbH (AsadoGrill). “Our customers design their grill entirely according to their vision: from the dimensions and type of grill grate to individual details. Each piece is a one-of-a-kind creation built to last for generations.”

Why AsadoGrill Stands Out

All-stainless construction: Robust, elegant, and easy to maintain.

Fully customizable: Everything from the size and grate style to accessories and configuration is tailored to each customer’s wishes.

Precision grilling: Height-adjustable cranks and modular grates allow for precise cooking control over fire and embers.

Pan-European delivery: Free shipping is available across the EU, as well as to the UK and Switzerland.

Austrian craftsmanship: Hand-built and custom-made in Vienna with sustainable production methods and uncompromising quality standards.

Since its founding in 2023, AsadoGrill has championed a return to genuine barbecue culture – uncompromising in material, craftsmanship, and style. Whether destined for a home garden or a professional restaurant kitchen, each AsadoGrill unit brings the fire of Argentina to Europe’s grilling enthusiasts, delivering an authentic taste of South American grill tradition in a modern premium design.

About AsadoGrill

AsadoGrill is a brand of Stahlkraft GmbH, based in Vienna, Austria. Since 2023, the company has manufactured handcrafted Asado and parrilla grills from high-grade stainless steel – inspired by traditional Argentinian grill culture. Each made-to-order grill is designed, welded, and tested in Vienna, blending functionality, durability and modern design aesthetics. Whether for gastronomy or home use, AsadoGrill stands for authentic grilling artistry, precise craftsmanship, and a passion for fire and flavor.

Contact Information

Stahlkraft GmbH – AsadoGrill

Contact Person: Aaron Genswein (Managing Director)

Address: Sobotagasse 7, A-1230 Vienna, Austria

Phone: +43 699 102 302 25

Email: office@asadogrill.at

Website: https://asadogrill.at

