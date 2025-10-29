How restaurant chain, i-Chai scaled with Flipdish’s smart tech

i-Chai uses Flipdish’s all-in-one platform to streamline orders, reduce errors, and speed up service.

DUBLIN 18, DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since opening its doors in 2005, i-Chai has become a beloved name in Glasgow’s Chinese and Asian dining scene. Known for its innovative take on Chinese tapas, which is a rare offering in the city, the business has grown from a single site in the West End to multiple locations, including Anniesland, Airdrie, Erskine, and most recently, a new sit-in restaurant in Bishopbriggs.This success is down to more than just great food. As customer expectations change and digital ordering becomes the norm, i-Chai understood the importance of using technology to streamline its operations and improve experience for its customers. That’s when they turned to Flipdish, an all-in-one restaurant management system provider, to help them build a more scalable, efficient business.The owner of i-Chai recalls the operational challenges they faced before working with Flipdish. Phone orders were a particular pain point, with the risk of miscommunication regarding allergies and customisation adding significant stress for the staff. “With phone orders, it’s really hard to explain to the customer what allergens there are in each dish,” explained Chow Yong Wong, owner of i-Chai. “We wanted a digital system that could show all of this information to the customer in an easy-to-understand way. This is when we turned to Flipdish.”i-Chai began using Flipdish’s suite of tools, including online ordering, self-service kiosks and the integrated point-of-sale (POS) system in 2024. These solutions offered far more than convenience, they redefined the way i-Chai operated."I’ve found that simplifying operations is one of the most powerful ways to set a restaurant up for success,” explained James McCarthy, co-founder of Flipdish. “Our all-in-one restaurant management system brings together point-of-sale, online ordering, self-service kiosks, analytics and in-store operations like payroll and stock control; all in one easy-to-use platform. This ensures every order, whether placed online or in-store, is captured accurately, allowing kitchen staff to focus on what matters most: quality and efficiency.“We’ve designed our platform to allow restaurant managers to update menus, including marketplace menus, monitor inventory and track order performance all from one system. Our self-service kiosks are built to guide customers through the ordering process effortlessly, reducing misunderstandings and wait times. By merging advanced technology with thoughtful design, we’re opening up a world of new possibilities for restaurants to grow and connect with their customers in a modern, engaging way."Flipdish’s online ordering platform allowed i-Chai to build a branded digital presence, through both their website and mobile app. Menu items, promotions and pricing could be managed in real-time through a central dashboard. This level of control became even more important as i-Chai grew to serve different areas, allowing consistency across multiple locations.A particularly impactful aspect of the chain’s technology deployment was the introduction of self-service kiosks at their takeaway locations. These kiosks reduced in-store queues and freed up staff to focus on food preparation and quality control. Customers could view the entire menu, including dish details and allergens, and complete their order quickly and easily. For a restaurant that serves dishes with many ingredients and customisations, this feature was extremely important for safety and customer satisfaction.The POS system brought all of these channels: kiosks, online, walk-ins and third-party — into a single workflow. Orders from different platforms are received and tracked in real time, making it easier to manage kitchen operations and maintain a smooth front-of-house experience.Flipdish’s POS also offers advanced analytics, helping the team at i-Chai monitor their best-selling dishes and adjust their menus accordingly. “Our most popular dishes include a chicken noodle curry and a salt and chilli dish,” Chow Yong Wong noted. With these insights, the business is better equipped to serve what customers love while adapting to changing tastes.Behind the tech, Flipdish’s human support has also made a difference. “The support team is really helpful and frees us up to continue doing what we do best - cooking delicious, comforting food with care and consistency, while leaving the tech support to Flipdish.”The relationship between i-Chai and Flipdish is strategic as well as functional. The expansion into Bishopbriggs, where i-Chai now operates both a takeaway site and a full-service restaurant, would have been significantly harder to execute without the efficiency and clarity Flipdish brought to operations. “By reducing the need for phone orders and streamlining menu updates across sites, the team was able to maintain quality and service as they scaled,” added McCarthy.There’s also a personal element to i-Chai’s story. “I started learning to cook alongside my dad when I was just 14, so opening our new i-Chai restaurant in Bishopbriggs feels really special. “It’s about giving customers a better experience, something more comfortable, private, warm and cosy. We’re proud to bring that family tradition into a modern setting,” concluded Chow Yong Wong.By partnering with Flipdish, i-Chai has enhanced the experience of its customers while building a strong foundation for future growth. With Flipdish’s integrated ordering and operational systems in place, i-Chai can continue expanding across Glasgow and beyond without ever compromising on the quality that defines the restaurant chain.The journey from a single kitchen to multiple thriving sites is impressive on its own, but i-Chai’s story also shows that, when restaurants embrace technology, it can lead to increased efficiency and open the door to new opportunities.

