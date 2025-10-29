Public Hearing on Re-Adopting Fis 900–Lands and Waters Rules

CONTACT:

Marty Mobley (603) 271-1138

October 29, 2025

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a public hearing on re-adopting rules related to Fis 900 on Monday, December 1, 2025, at NHFG Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH. The hearing will begin at 12:30 p.m.

These rules are being re-adopted with the following amendments:

Re-adopt with amendment Fis 901, entitled “Areas Affected.” This section lists all NHFG-controlled lands. The amendment will remove the list and instead provide a link to the list posted on the Department’s website.

Re-adopt with amendment Fis 902.01, entitled “Definitions.” The amendments expand and modernize the terms defined to incorporate definitions around farming on NHFG lands and include new terms for activities NHFG regulates on its lands.

Re-adopt with amendment Fis 902.02, entitled “Standards Applicable to All Areas,” which sets forth allowable and prohibited activities as well as those activities that require a special use permit (SUP). The amendments modify the formatting to separate the activities by type (permitted vs. allowed) for ease of clarity; modernize the language to capture new activities that have become popular; update language on game cameras and blinds due to statutory changes; and add new rules for regulating bicycle and horseback riding.

Re-adopt with amendment Fis 902.03, entitled “Special Use Permits (SUP),” which sets forth when an SUP is required and how one may be obtained. The amendments modify the formatting, in conjunction with Fis 902.02, to more clearly state prohibited vs. allowed vs. SUP activities; modernize and update described activities; simplify the process for obtaining an SUP; add a provision to allow field trials on certain WMAs; and stipulate that an SUP may be cancelled under specified conditions.

Adopt Fis 902.04, entitled “Special Use Permits for Walking Disabilities,” to establish rules for the use of OHRVs or snowmobiles, by individuals with a walking disability, on NHFG lands where such use is normally prohibited. These rules also incorporate the proof of walking disability as set forth in RSA 261:88, III.

Re-adopt with amendment Fis 902.04, renumbered as Fis 902.05, entitled “Dogs,” which set forth times and conditions when dogs may be allowed on NHFG lands. The amendments change the title to include other animals; add requirements for keeping a pet leashed and cleaning up after a pet; and allow exceptions for field trials.

Adopt Fis 902.06, entitled “Agricultural Leases,” to establish a consistent and fair process for how NHFG manages agricultural leases on Department-controlled lands. This was recommended by the Department of Justice since NHFG did not have rules to regulate the few properties where such agricultural practices are allowed.

Re-adopt with amendment Fis 903, entitled “Rules Applicable to Particular Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs),” which puts into rule those deed restrictions and/or conservation easement requirements that are specific to particular WMAs. The amendments correct formatting and add a prohibition of overnight mooring of boats on a few properties where this is becoming an issue regarding crowding and accessibility.

Re-adopt with amendment Fis 904, entitled “Owl Brook Hunter Education Center,” which sets forth restrictions for the use and allowable activities on this multi-use property. The amendments remove camping and campfires as an allowable activity due to liability concerns and delete the prohibitions on destruction or defacing natural or constructed items and alcoholic beverages because these prohibitions are covered under Fis 902.02, entitled “Standards Applicable to All Department Controlled Lands.”

Re-adopt with amendment Fis 905, entitled “Memorial Policy on Lands and Waters under Department Control,” which sets forth definitions, the policy for erecting memorials, and the process for obtaining authorization to do so. The amendments are only minor editorial corrections.

Adopt Fis 906, entitled “Glenn Cove and Great Bay Discovery Center Education Centers,” which establishes allowable and prohibited activities at these properties, when a SUP is required, and how to reserve and use the facilities on these unique properties.

The public is invited to attend to provide feedback or submit comments until December 8 via e-mail to comments@wildlife.nh.gov. The proposed rules can be viewed ahead of the meeting by visiting www.wildlife.nh.gov/proposed-rules.