Mary's Meals Film, 'On the Frontlines of Hunger,' Exposes Ethiopia’s Hidden Hunger Crisis

Mary’s Meals documentary features activist Sir Bob Geldof and Roma Downey, giving rare access and a human face to one of the most underreported emergencies.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mary’s Meals announces the global digital release of “On the Frontlines of Hunger,” a 57-minute documentary filmed in Tigray, Ethiopia, and London, England, that shares an urgent story as yet left untold because of restricted media access. Available on YouTube on November 5 at 7AM EDT, the film is narrated by actor Roma Downey and features an exclusive in-depth interview with Sir Bob Geldof, rarely seen Live Aid (1985) footage, and testimonies from those living and working in Tigray today.Amid the worsening humanitarian crisis, the film shows how war, poverty, climate change, and drought have destroyed decades of progress and pushed communities back toward famine. Despite overwhelming challenges, the documentary spotlights resilience, dignity, and hope – and the heroic local efforts helping children to survive and continue to learn.Mary’s Meals has worked in Tigray since 2017, partnering with communities to serve daily school meals and, during the regional conflict from November 2020 – November 2022, adapting to help children and families in extreme need. This long-standing presence enabled rare access to people and places, grounding the film in first-hand accounts.The documentary has been screened with opinion-formers and media in the United Kingdom (U.K.), including a special showing at the U.K. Parliament at Westminster, and at the Frontline Club, London, to mark 40 years since Live Aid and to bring renewed focus to a crisis still absent from many headlines.Earlier this year, “On the Frontlines of Hunger” made its world premiere at the Sarasota Film Festival, in Sarasota, Florida, where audiences and programmers praised its access and urgency. The global digital premiere launches on YouTube November 5 making the film freely available so viewers around the world can watch, share, and take action.Quotes:“It’s all so very simple. A child is hungry – feed them. That’s all you need to know. Mary’s Meals knows it and does it.”— Sir Bob Geldof, musician and activist“I am honored to be involved with On the Frontlines of Hunger. We gained unique access to a vital story that the world desperately needs to hear. I am praying it is heard, praying it is seen, and praying it has impact.”— Roma Downey, Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actor, narrator of "On the Frontlines of Hunger"“Most people still don’t know there is a crisis in Ethiopia. It seems Tigray is no longer a place of interest on the global agenda, even when 90% of its population is in urgent need of food aid, the silence is deafening.”— Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow, CEO and Founder of Mary’s Meals; co-writer of "On the Frontlines of Hunger"— ENDS —

