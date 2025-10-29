Teamsters Local 357 Thanks Air Traffic Controllers for Their Dedication During Government Shutdown

Calls on Lawmakers to End the Funding Impasse

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teamsters Local Union No. 357 extends its deepest gratitude to the nation’s air traffic controllers who continue to report for duty and ensure the safety of our skies during the ongoing government shutdown. Despite working without pay, these dedicated professionals remain steadfast in their commitment to maintaining the safety and efficiency of America’s airspace.“Today, our brothers and sisters represented by NATCA miss a full paycheck,” said Anthony Campo, President of Local 357. “Air traffic controllers are vital to the safety and efficiency of our aviation system. Local 357 has long maintained a strong partnership with NATCA—the union representing these professionals—and we consider them part of our family. Their professionalism and dedication during this difficult period deserve the respect and appreciation of every airline worker and traveler.”Local 357 represents the nearly 2,500 pilots of Republic Airways, who work closely with air traffic controllers across the nation. To show appreciation for their service and sacrifice, Local 357 has been delivering lunches to various Air Traffic Control Centers and TRACON facilities where Republic Airways crews operate.“This small gesture is our way of saying thank you,” added Matt Fuoco, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 357. “Controllers have kept our members and the flying public safe under extraordinary circumstances, and we want them to know their efforts have not gone unnoticed.”Local 357 members have shown their appreciation through visits and meal deliveries to controllers at Indianapolis Center, Indianapolis Tower/TRACON, Columbus Tower/TRACON, Pittsburgh Tower, Newark Tower, and Louisville Tower — all facilities where Local 357 members operate flights on a daily basis.Teamsters Local 357 also calls on lawmakers in Washington, D.C., to come together and negotiate a swift, fair resolution to the current funding impasse. The safety of our nation’s aviation system—and the livelihoods of thousands of federal workers—depend on immediate and responsible action.About Teamsters Local Union No. 357Based in Carmel, Indiana, Teamsters Local Union No. 357 represents the nearly 2,500 dedicated professional pilots of Republic Airways, one of the nation’s leading regional airlines. Local 357 advocates for its members through collective bargaining, contract enforcement, and collaboration on safety, scheduling, and quality-of-life issues. The Local works in partnership with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters to ensure that its members’ voices are heard both in the workplace and in Washington.

