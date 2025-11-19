Integrity Solutions has been named to Selling Power’s list of Top Virtual Sales Training Companies of 2025 for Sixth Consecutive Year

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – November 18, 2025 – Integrity Solutions is pleased to announce it has been included on Selling Power’s Top Virtual Sales Training Companies in 2025 list.

Integrity Solutions, a global leader in sales performance and coaching, has been recognized by Selling Power as one of the Top Virtual Sales Training Companies for 2025, marking the sixth year in a row the company has earned a spot on the prestigious list.

The Selling Power list highlights organizations that enable sales teams to excel in virtual and hybrid selling environments by delivering engaging, outcomes-focused learning experiences. Integrity Solutions’ continued inclusion reflects the firm’s commitment to helping sales organizations adapt to evolving buyer expectations while keeping integrity and customer value at the center of every conversation.

“Virtual and hybrid selling aren’t side channels anymore. They’re where critical customer decisions are made,” said Brett Shively, CEO of Integrity Solutions. “Sales teams are under pressure to connect faster, differentiate more clearly, and prove value in every interaction. Drawing on more than 50 years of experience developing values-based sales cultures, our programs are designed to build the mindset, skillset and habits that make that possible, so reps don’t just ‘get through’ virtual meetings; they create genuine, trust-based dialogue that moves opportunities forward.

We’re honored to receive this recognition from Selling Power for the sixth consecutive year, because it reinforces what our clients tell us every day: when you align strong sales capability with purpose, integrity, and a modern learning experience built on decades of insight into how people sell, serve, and lead at their best, performance follows.”

Raising the bar for virtual sales enablement

In evaluating candidates for the Top Virtual Sales Training Companies list, Selling Power considers factors such as:

Strategies to keep participants engaged

The scope and breadth of virtual sales training offerings

Methodologies for supporting participant retention

Innovation in offerings and/or delivery as a response to customer needs or changes in the marketplace

Strength of Sales 3.0 Labs research

Integrity Solutions continues to invest heavily in these areas, with virtual programs that blend live facilitation, application-focused exercises and ongoing coaching to ensure behavior change sticks long after the workshop ends.

A flagship virtual offering, Virtual Selling with Integrity™, helps client-facing teams lead high-value conversations in remote and hybrid environments, drawing on Integrity Solutions’ proven consultative selling methodology while optimizing for today’s buying journey.

Powered by Compass: A next-generation learning experience

This year’s recognition follows the launch of Compass by Integrity Solutions™, the company’s human-centered, tech-enabled learning experience platform. Compass equips organizations to:

Create structured, insight-rich learning journeys across sales, service and leadership roles

Track learner engagement and progress in real time

Capture on-the-job application through field reporting and coaching tools

Connect training activity to performance outcomes and ROI

By combining modern digital capabilities with more than five decades of sales training expertise, Integrity Solutions provides a scalable, flexible ecosystem for developing salespeople and leaders in any location, on any schedule.

According to Selling Power publisher and CEO Gerhard Gschwandtner, “Recent research confirms that the continued evolution and integration of AI, especially generative and predictive technologies, has fundamentally reshaped the virtual sales training landscape. In 2025, it’s more essential than ever to identify organizations that deliver adaptive, data-driven training solutions that not only elevate sales performance but also align with strategic revenue goals. The companies featured on our Top Virtual Sales Training Companies list have consistently demonstrated the expertise, innovation, and agility needed to help clients thrive in today’s fast-paced, tech-enabled sales environment.”

All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, delivery methods, and their response to changing market conditions.

As part of the evaluation process, the Sales 3.0 Labs team have analyzed all applicants, combing through tens of thousands of relevant data points Here is a sampling of their findings regarding those companies that made the cut:

“Their simulation-centric learning journey helps sales teams build and strengthen both sales and leadership skills. This hands-on experience provides the tools to drive business performance with confidence in a risk-free environment.”

“This AI-forward sales enablement solution provides sellers with the skills, tools, and just-in-time resources they need to perform at their best in meeting sales goals.”

“From AI-driven practice bots to advanced insight-generating tools, this solution continues to redefine virtual sales training, ensuring sales professionals are well-prepared for impactful client interactions.”

“This program moves rapidly beyond theory and into real-world applications, providing leaders with the tools they need to elevate their teams and achieve sustainable results.”

“Their training solutions played an integral part of moving our new sales agents from 50% of goal to well over 150% of goal in just six months.”

Selling Power magazine editors say CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage this list to find the right sales training partner to deliver best-in-class virtual sales training.

See Selling Power’s Top Virtual Sales Training Companies in 2025 list at: http://bit.ly/4qr86lQ

About Integrity Solutions

Integrity Solutions helps organizations improve sales skills and assist in building rapport in sales. As performance experts, Integrity Solutions partners with values-driven organizations around the world to build sales, customer service and coaching cultures grounded in integrity, accountability and genuine customer focus.

With more than 50 years of experience, Integrity Solutions has equipped sales and customer-facing teams in over 130 countries and across industries including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, energy and utilities, agriculture and more. Its portfolio includes award-winning programs in consultative selling, coaching, customer service, prospecting and sales leadership, delivered through flexible in-person, virtual and blended modalities powered by the Compass learning experience platform.

To learn more about Integrity Solutions’ virtual sales training programs or to schedule a conversation, visit: https://www.integritysolutions.com.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. www.sellingpower.com

