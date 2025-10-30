Town of Seekonk Targeting K9 PTSD Research Center in Ongoing Pattern of Retaliation and Abuse

Our brave K9 hero rests and heals after surgery — a reminder that even the strongest heroes need time to recover. At the K9 PTSD Research Center, every moment of care honors their courage, loyalty, and years of service to our communities. Steadfast. Focused. Fearless. This all-black military K9 embodies the strength and discipline of our nation’s defenders — a silent guardian whose loyalty never wavers. Our K9 hero shares a rare smile — a moment of pure joy from a life dedicated to service, courage, and loyalty. Every happy expression reminds us why their second chance at peace matters.

SEEKONK, MA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The K9 PTSD Research Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to rehabilitating retired police and military K9 heroes, is calling attention to what it describes as a relentless and unjust campaign by the Town of Seekonk to dismantle its operations — an effort that now threatens the lives of the very K9 heroes the Center was created to protect.Over the past several years, the Center has endured an escalating series of actions by the Town — beginning with documented abuse of the K9s by town-employed Animal Control Officers Andrea Russo and Jessica Blake , followed by the revocation of the Center’s operating license without cause, violations, or complaints. Now, the Town has taken an even more aggressive step: by taxing a registered nonprofit organization by ( Lydia A. Cordeiro ) Tax Assessor Seekonk MA, despite its federal 501(c)(3) status, charitable mission, and history of community service to Massachusetts law enforcement and military K9s.“These repeated actions serve no public interest — only the egos and power of a few individuals within the Town,” said James LaMonte, Founder and Director of the K9 PTSD Research Center. “This is not about zoning, taxes, or compliance. This is about retaliation. The Town of Seekonk will only be satisfied when they destroy the one place these heroes have to live out their lives in peace.”The Center warns that the Town’s continued interference will have deadly consequences for the K9s under its care. Each of these retired heroes — many suffering from Canine PTSD after years of service — depend on the Center for specialized care, structure, and therapy that cannot be replicated elsewhere. Shutting down the Center, LaMonte states, would directly result in the death or suffering of these K9 Heroes.The K9 PTSD Research Center has long been recognized for its pioneering work in treating K9s with trauma-related conditions and its contributions to advancing animal welfare laws, including Dakota’s Law (HB2735), currently pending in the Massachusetts Legislature. The Center has also received widespread support from law enforcement agencies, legislators, and the public for its advocacy and research.“What the Town of Seekonk is doing is not only immoral — it’s a betrayal of every police officer and military handler who ever served alongside these K9 Heroes,” said LaMonte. “They are targeting a nonprofit that brings pride to the Commonwealth, simply because they serve themselves first.”The Center continues to operate thanks to community donations and volunteer support but warns that the Town’s latest move — taxing a charitable organization — represents an existential threat designed to financially cripple the facility.“The Town will only be happy when they shut this place down,” LaMonte concluded. “Not because it’s a burden — but because standing up for truth and compassion challenges their egos and power.”Contact:James LaMonteFounder & DirectorK9 PTSD Research CenterSeekonk, Massachusetts📧 contact@k9ptsd.org

Healing Dakota

