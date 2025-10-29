Call for Applications: European Award for Excellence in Teaching in the Social Sciences and Humanities 2025/26

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central European University (CEU) invites applications for the fifteenth annual European Award for Excellence in Teaching in the Social Sciences and Humanities, a pioneering European distinction recognizing outstanding educators.Established in 2011 on the occasion of CEU’s 20th anniversary, the award honors academics in the social sciences and humanities who demonstrate sustained commitment to excellence in teaching. With both teaching and research at the heart of its mission, CEU promotes high-quality, engaged education as a cornerstone of open and democratic societies. The award highlights this commitment and supports broader European efforts to elevate the recognition of teaching and learning in higher education.The Diener Prize of 5,000 euros, which accompanies the award, is made possible through the generous support of Steven and Linda Diener in memory of Ilona Diener.“This award sends a strong signal that excellence in teaching and learning, alongside excellence in research, are hallmarks both of Central European University and of our shared mission as higher education institutions,” said Carsten Q. Schneider, CEU’s Interim President and Rector. “Since the award was created, the importance of teaching and learning have arguably become more recognized, but this award remains unique in its focus on the humanities and social sciences, as well as in its transnational reach – with applications open to the 40+ countries of the European Higher Education Area.”Who can applyAcademics of any rank in the social sciences and/or humanities currently teaching at a higher education institution in an EHEA member country. Applications from candidates working with students from less affluent or disadvantaged social backgrounds are particularly welcome. Current and former CEU faculty are not eligible.Deadlines and ApplicationsOptional nominations: December 10, 2025Individual applications: February 15, 2026Applications must include a personal statement, CV, and 2–3 letters of support and be submitted in English to TeachingAward@ceu.edu. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted no later than the end of March and will be requested to submit additional supporting materials in April.The selection committee - composed of international scholars and higher education leaders - will assess candidates on their sustained teaching excellence and achievements in areas such as innovative teaching methods, critical thinking, and socially engaged learning. The awardee will be announced by June 2026, with the award conferred at CEU’s Opening Ceremony in Vienna in September 2026.For more detailed information, click here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.