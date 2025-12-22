Central European University and University of Luxembourg Launch Dual Master’s Degree in Politics and European Governance

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central European University (CEU) is proud to announce the launch of a new Dual Degree Master of Arts (MA) in Politics in partnership with the University of Luxembourg , strengthening academic collaboration and offering students a uniquely international postgraduate experience in political science and European governance. This integrated two-year program enables students to study at two leading European institutions and earn two master’s degrees: CEU’s MA in Politics and the University of Luxembourg’s MA in European Governance.CEU is ranked as the top university in Austria and 43rd globally in politics (QS World University Rankings), as well as 28th in political science (Shanghai Global Ranking). The University of Luxembourg is the top-ranked university in Luxembourg and ranking #355 globally in the QS World University Rankings 2025, placing it among the top 24 % of universities worldwide. Like CEU, it is a member of the prestigious Europaeum network and hosts a Jean Monnet Centre of Excellence.The Dual Degree MA in Politics with the University of Luxembourg combines CEU’s rigorous training in political theory, comparative politics, political economy, and research methodology with the University of Luxembourg’s strong expertise in European governance and EU policy. Students spend one academic year at each institution, benefiting from close-knit seminar-style classes, interdisciplinary coursework, and practical insights from practitioner-led modules. The program culminates in a jointly supervised master’s thesis, reflecting the collaborative academic strengths of both universities.“At CEU, we are committed to expanding opportunities for international engagement and academic excellence,” said Carsten Q. Schneider, Interim President and Rector. “This dual degree with the University of Luxembourg offers a powerful combination of theoretical depth and hands-on understanding of European governance at the heart of the EU institutions – preparing graduates for impactful careers in public offices, international organizations, research institutions, and beyond.”Program HighlightsTwo Years, Two Locations, Two Degrees: Students complete one year of study at CEU in Vienna and one year at the University of Luxembourg, earning two internationally recognized master’s degrees upon completion.Academic Rigor and Interdisciplinarity: The curriculum blends core political science training with advanced study of European politics and governance, complemented by electives and opportunities for practical policy engagement and thorough empirical methods training.Enhanced Career Prospects: Graduates are exceptionally well equipped for careers in EU and national institutions, international organizations, consultancy, research, and the private sector, with strong analytical, policy-oriented, and communication skills.Admissions and ParticipationThe program is open to students currently enrolled in CEU’s two-year MA in Politics program who wish to enhance their studies through a specialised year focusing on European governance at the University of Luxembourg. A limited number of places are available each year. Applicants are selected on the basis of academic excellence, motivation, and programme fit. Students pay tuition at their home institution (CEU) and are exempt from tuition fees at the host institution, paying only minimal administrative and student service fees.“We are delighted to partner with CEU on this innovative program, which reflects our shared commitment to preparing the next generation of leaders to address complex political and governance challenges in an interconnected world,” said Professor Jens Kreisel, Rector of the University of Luxembourg.About CEUFounded in 1991 and based in Vienna since 2019, the Central European University (CEU) is a non-profit private university with around 1,500 students from more than 100 countries pursuing bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs accredited both in the United States and Austria. Our more than 200 outstanding faculty members and researchers ensure an excellent student–faculty ratio, and consistent external recognition in the form of prestigious research awards and third-party funded projects. CEU is committed to equal opportunity, diversity, open societies, and freedom of expression – exemplified through initiatives such as the “Invisible University for Ukraine.”About the University of LuxembourgThe University of Luxembourg is a dynamic public research university located in Luxembourg City, at the center of Europe. With strengths in European governance, interdisciplinary research, and international collaboration, the university provides an ideal setting for advanced study of EU politics and policy.Media ContactsCEU: press@ceu.edu

