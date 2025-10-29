New SGS White Paper Explores Science-Backed Strategies to Assess Product Performance in Skin Longevity

SGS white paper provides critical insights into how non-invasive clinical tools are reshaping the evaluation of skin health and aging

GENEVA, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, has announced the release of the new white paper, ‘Skin longevity: from ancient wisdom to modern clinical evaluation.’Targeted at researchers, clinicians and product developers, the white paper provides critical insights into how advanced, non-invasive clinical tools are reshaping the evaluation of skin health and aging.Skin longevity is increasingly recognized as more than just aesthetics. It encompasses the preservation of physiological integrity, supported by objective biomarkers and validated clinical endpoints. SGS’s latest white paper explores the biological drivers of skin aging and highlights how modern technologies are enabling researchers to generate robust, multi-dimensional data to substantiate product claims.The white paper explores:• Key mechanisms of skin aging• Non-invasive tools for assessing skin longevity• Integrated frameworks that combine visual, functional and molecular insights• Future directions in omics technology and standardized clinical protocolsTo discover how SGS’s scientific expertise and advanced methodologies are driving greater confidence, transparency and innovation in skincare product development, download ‘Skin longevity: from ancient wisdom to modern clinical evaluation’ About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.