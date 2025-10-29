Bettr Academy Launches '100% Bettr: The Unfiltered Summit' – A Bold New Approach to Youth Career Engagement

SINGAPORE, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bettr Academy, supported by the National Youth Council, is set to host "100% Bettr: The Unfiltered Summit" on 31 October 2025 at The Foundry (11 Prinsep Link, Singapore 187949). This groundbreaking youth engagement event challenges conventional career narratives and invites young Singaporeans to explore

purpose-driven careers.

Guest-of-Honour Ms Goh Hanyan, Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) & Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE), exchanged perspectives with youth participants during one of the fireside chats on empowering youth to pursue meaningful, impact-driven careers.

Unlike traditional career fairs with polished corporate presentations, The Unfiltered Summit creates space for authentic conversations about the messy realities of building meaningful careers. The event brings together youth, educators, and changemakers to explore a fundamental question: What if making an impact was part of everyday work – not just a weekend volunteering activity?

Four Powerful Panel Discussions

The Summit features four thematic fireside chats with industry leaders and social entrepreneurs:

● "Work, But Make It Worth It" (11:00 AM - 12:00 PM) featuring Ms Goh Hanyan (Senior Parliamentary Secretary, MCCY and MSE), Ms Pamela Chng (CEO & Co- Founder, Bettr Group), Mr Martin Tan (CEO, The Majurity Trust), and Ms Eileen Chong (Lead, Insights and Innovation, Asia Philanthropy Circle), on how to create impactful work every day and how youths can navigate work effectively.

● "Beyond the Apron" (12:30 PM - 1:30 PM) with Mr Daniel Yeow (Co-Founder, The Social Space), Mr Kong Qi Hern (CEO & Co-Founder, Moonbeam Co.), Ms Siti Hajar Hatta (Assistant Entity Manager & Training Manager, Blackhole Group), and Mr Lim Wei Jie (Co-Founder & Director, Foreword Coffee), on the perceptions, skills and professionalism displayed by the hospitality, food technology and beverage sector.

● "CTRL + ALT + Good" (2:00 PM - 3:00 PM) featuring Ms Andrea Y. Park (AI Skilling and Advisor, Microsoft), Mr Khairul Rusydi (CEO & Co-Founder, Reactor School), Ms Nurul Jihadah Hussain (CEO & Founder, The Codette Project), and Mr Mock Yi Jun (Co-Founder & President, Advisory Singapore), which discussed opportunities to

leverage technology for good and community building.

● "Building Worlds We Actually Want to Live In" (3:30 PM - 4:30 PM) with Ms Marlene Rothschild (Associate Director & Head of The Foundry, The Majurity Trust), Ms Wu Zhining (General Manager, Shaw Heritage Arts and Wellbeing Studios), Ms Yvonne Tham (CEO, The Esplanade Co), and Ms Wendy Chua (Programme Lead & Design Anthropologist, UAS-LaSalle and Forest & Whale), on reimagining culture and physical spaces as catalysts for creativity, belonging and sustainable impact.

More Than Just Talk

Beyond panel discussions, the Summit offers over 20 exhibitor booths where attendees can connect directly with social entrepreneurs, community builders, and purpose-led organisations actively seeking the next generation of impact-makers. The event creates opportunities for students to discover internships, volunteer positions, and career pathways in the social impact sector.

The Summit is designed for youths of ages 15 and above, with doors opening at 9:15 AM for a full day of programming from 9:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Schools can register up to 100 students for the exhibition, and teachers may nominate students to participate in exclusive fireside chat sessions.

A Culmination of the Work For Good Programme

The Work For Good (WoFoGo) programme is a work preparation programme that invites aspiring changemakers aged 15 to 35 years old to discover their purpose aligned with their values, ignite their passions, and drive meaningful impact in their communities. WoFoGo serves as a compass that allows youths to chart their own paths forward.

This dynamic 4-module workshop, spanning two full days, offers participants an immersive experience to deeply understand their communities and themselves, exploring the importance of their values in finding their “Why” in their career exploration. Through inspiring discussions and innovative exercises, attendees will ignite their ideas and discover actionable pathways to launch a career filled with meaningful impact. Learn more about the programme here: https://bettr.academy/work-for-good

Event Details:

● Date: 31 October 2025

● Time: 9:30 AM – 4:30 PM (Doors open at 9:15 AM)

● Venue: The Foundry, 11 Prinsep Link, Singapore 187949

● Registration: Available at [Eventbrite link]

● Admission: Open to ages 15+

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.