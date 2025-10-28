Senate Resolution 182 Printer's Number 1287
PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1287
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
182
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, FARRY, BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, BROOKS,
BOSCOLA, ROTHMAN, FONTANA, MASTRIANO, MARTIN, PENNYCUICK,
HUGHES, TARTAGLIONE, HUTCHINSON, LAUGHLIN, PHILLIPS-HILL,
COSTA, KANE, HAYWOOD, J. WARD, CULVER, STEFANO, VOGEL AND
DUSH, OCTOBER 28, 2025
INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, OCTOBER 28, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine
Corps and honoring the generations of Marines whose service
and sacrifice have strengthened the Commonwealth and the
Nation.
WHEREAS, November 10, 2025, marks the 250th anniversary of
the United States Marine Corps; and
WHEREAS, The United States Marine Corps was established on
November 10, 1775, at Tun Tavern in Philadelphia; and
WHEREAS, Since its founding, the United States Marine Corps
has earned a distinguished reputation as one of the world's
premier naval infantry forces, its legacy built upon an
unwavering fighting spirit and adherence to the highest
standards of excellence; and
WHEREAS, This historic milestone stands as a testament to the
Corps' skill in battle, distinguished leadership, extraordinary
courage and selfless sacrifice in every major American conflict
from the Revolution to the Global War on Terrorism, including
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.