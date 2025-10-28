Senate Resolution 182 Printer's Number 1287

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1287

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

182

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, FARRY, BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, BROOKS,

BOSCOLA, ROTHMAN, FONTANA, MASTRIANO, MARTIN, PENNYCUICK,

HUGHES, TARTAGLIONE, HUTCHINSON, LAUGHLIN, PHILLIPS-HILL,

COSTA, KANE, HAYWOOD, J. WARD, CULVER, STEFANO, VOGEL AND

DUSH, OCTOBER 28, 2025

INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, OCTOBER 28, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine

Corps and honoring the generations of Marines whose service

and sacrifice have strengthened the Commonwealth and the

Nation.

WHEREAS, November 10, 2025, marks the 250th anniversary of

the United States Marine Corps; and

WHEREAS, The United States Marine Corps was established on

November 10, 1775, at Tun Tavern in Philadelphia; and

WHEREAS, Since its founding, the United States Marine Corps

has earned a distinguished reputation as one of the world's

premier naval infantry forces, its legacy built upon an

unwavering fighting spirit and adherence to the highest

standards of excellence; and

WHEREAS, This historic milestone stands as a testament to the

Corps' skill in battle, distinguished leadership, extraordinary

courage and selfless sacrifice in every major American conflict

from the Revolution to the Global War on Terrorism, including

