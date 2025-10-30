DFRobot Introduces HUSKYLENS 2: An Accessible AI Vision Sensor for Education

HUSKYLENS 2 AI Vision Sensor leverages its 20+ built-in AI models and an MCP service to redefine our interaction with the physical world.

HUSKYLENS 2: This educational AI vision sensor features 20+ built-in models and an MCP server, enabling students to train custom models and demystify AI

HUSKYLENS 2 brings real AI exploration to any learner. By letting them train models and see how AI vision works, it helps build a practical understanding of how AI interprets the world.” — HUSKYLENS Product Manager

SHANGHAI, CHINA, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DFRobot announces HUSKYLENS 2, an AI vision sensor developed to support educators and students in exploring artificial intelligence within classroom settings as well as in competitions. The new sensor offers over 20 built-in AI vision models, including hand recognition, face detection, and object tracking. Designed for ease of use, HUSKYLENS 2 aims to lower the barrier to entry for those new to AI by enabling visual, step-by-step training of custom models without requiring advanced technical skills.

HUSKYLENS 2 is the first AI vision sensor to feature a built-in Model Context Protocol (MCP) service, which allows for direct integration with large language models. This unique MCP capability connects the device’s vision recognition directly to large language models, moving beyond simple identification toward a richer integration of “seeing and knowing.” This function supports more interactive and contextual educational experiences, enabling connections between vision recognition and language-based outputs and broadening possibilities for digital literacy in STEM education.

The device operates entirely on-device, powered by a 6 TOPS AI chip and a dual-core 1.6GHz processor. With all processing done locally, students and teachers can observe model training and results in real time, without relying on external cloud services. HUSKYLENS 2 is compatible with widely used educational hardware platforms such as Arduino, micro:bit, ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and UNIHIKER, facilitating its integration into a range of teaching environments and extracurricular projects.

Breaking free from single-model limitations, HUSKYLENS 2 enables flexible linkage of multiple AI models. Teachers and students can create projects that use gesture recognition along with object tracking or blend pose estimation with custom-trained models, supporting creative STEM challenges and competitions.

Additional features of HUSKYLENS 2 include a modular camera design that supports adaptation to various educational scenarios and real-time video streaming for classroom collaboration and remote learning. With both wired and wireless real-time video transmission, HUSKYLENS 2 is suited for digital classrooms, remote learning, and collaborative projects. Its low-latency, stable wireless connection allows teachers and students to share and analyze recognition results and live videos, bringing interactive, visual AI experimentation to various settings. The standard UART and I2C interfaces enable straightforward deployment across different hardware systems.

According to the HUSKYLENS team at DFRobot, the intention behind this release is to provide educators and students with accessible tools for understanding and experimenting with AI, fostering hands-on learning and inquiry-based activities.

HUSKYLENS 2 is now available for purchase for $74.9 from the official DFRobot store.

HUSKYLENS 2 puts AI exploration into the hands of every learners. It lets users train their own models and observe how AI vision operates step-by-step.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.