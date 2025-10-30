Precision Measuring Tools Market Set to Reach $13 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Precision Measuring Tools Market Through 2025?

There has been significant growth in the precision measuring tools market size over recent years. The market's expansion from $9.21 billion in 2024 to an expected $9.89 billion in 2025, indicates a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The historical growth pattern is likely due to increased demand in the automotive manufacturing sector, wider use in aerospace applications, a heightened focus on quality assurance, the adoption of industrial automation, and the increasing global trade in precision components.

Over the coming years, the market size for precision measuring tools is predicted to experience substantial growth, expanding to a value of $13.01 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The surge during the forecast period is due to factors such as the widespread uptake of smart factories, amplified demand for precision in medical devices, the escalating requirement for superior metrology in electronics, a stronger emphasis on renewable energy machinery, and increased investments in infrastructural projects. Key trends expected to characterize the forecast period encompass technological advancements in digital metrology, novel creations in portable measuring instruments, capital funnelled into automated inspection systems, progress in non-contact measurement technologies, and innovations in software-controlled measurement solutions.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Precision Measuring Tools Market?

The surge in automation requirements is projected to fuel the expansion of the precision measuring tools market in the future. Automation involves the application of technology, machines, or software systems to execute tasks with little to no human involvement, with the objective of enhancing efficiency, precision, and productivity in diverse processes. The need for automation is on the rise as industries grapple with labor deficits, leading firms to embrace sophisticated machines and robotics to maintain steady production, lower reliance on manual labor, and guarantee operational efficiency and quality. Precision measuring tools facilitate automation by providing precise measurements that enable machines to operate accurately, maintain quality, and execute production competently without mistakes. For instance, the International Federation of Robotics, a German nonprofit organization, reported in September 2024 that industrial robot installations in Europe had hit a record high of 92,393 units, a 9% increase, with the European Union representing 80 percent of these installations, amounting to 73,534 units, a rise of 2 percent from the preceding year. Consequently, the escalating demand for automation is spurring the growth of the precision measuring tools market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Precision Measuring Tools Market?

Major players in the Precision Measuring Tools Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

• KLA Corporation

• Keyence Corporation

• AMETEK Inc.

• Hexagon AB

• Jenoptik AG

• Renishaw plc

• Mitutoyo Corporation

• Mahr GmbH

• Quality Vision International

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Precision Measuring Tools Industry?

Leading businesses in the precision measuring tools market are shifting their focus towards the creation of technologically advanced solutions such as ultra-high accuracy coordinate measuring machines. These innovations aim to boost measurement precision, enhance productivity and accommodate the increasing needs of industries demanding detailed dimensional accuracy. Ultra-high accuracy coordinate measuring machines (CMMs) are sophisticated systems that deliver precise measurements of component dimensions and geometries, often in the micrometer or sub-micrometer range, satisfying stringent quality and dimensional standards. For example, in April 2023, Hexagon AB, an industrial technology firm based in Sweden, unveiled the new generation of Leitz PMM-C ultra-high accuracy coordinate measuring machines (CMMs). This range sets a new benchmark for precision measurement due to its modular design, allowing manufacturers to adapt their machines to particular application requirements. The latest generation introduces enhanced performance features like the Throughput+ for up to 20% faster inspection, Eco Mode+ for energy conservation, messaging lights for operator alertness, and advanced safety measures including laser scanner monitoring. Designed for a broad measurement volume, these CMMs deliver submicron accuracy in challenging scenarios, making them ideal for manufacturing laboratories and precision production environments without the need for expensive climate-controlled rooms.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Precision Measuring Tools Market

The precision measuring tools market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Calipers, Micrometers, Gauges, Laser Measuring Tools, Temperature Measuring Instruments

2) By Technology: Manual Measuring Tools, Electronic Measuring Tools, Optical Measuring Tools, Laser Measurement Technology

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Sales, Offline Sales, Direct Sales

4) By Application: Construction, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive, Electronics

5) By End-User: Industrial, Commercial, Research And Development, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Calipers: Vernier Calipers, Dial Calipers, Digital Calipers, Inside Calipers, Outside Calipers, Depth Calipers

2) By Micrometers: Outside Micrometers, Inside Micrometers, Depth Micrometers, Digital Micrometers, Thread Micrometers

3) By Gauges: Plug Gauges, Ring Gauges, Feeler Gauges, Bore Gauges, Limit Gauges

4) By Laser Measuring Tools: Laser Distance Meters, Laser Levels, Laser Scanners, Laser Rangefinders, Laser Alignment Tools

5) By Temperature Measuring Instruments: Thermometers, Thermocouples, Infrared Thermometers, Resistance Temperature Detectors, Temperature Data Loggers

Global Precision Measuring Tools Market - Regional Insights

In the 2025 Precision Measuring Tools Global Market Report, Asia-Pacific took the lead as the highest revenue-generating region from 2024 and is predicted to maintain the quickest growth rate in the subsequent period. The report covers a range of different regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

