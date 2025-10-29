Eurofragance introduces Olivante® at Beautyworld Middle East 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eurofragance, the Barcelona-based multinational fragrance house, unveils its fourth proprietary perfumery ingredient at Beautyworld Middle East in Dubai. This exclusive raw material brings a new level of opulence to fragrance compositions, aligning with the Middle East’s appreciation for depth and intensity in scent. Developed through a 100% natural process, Olivantereflects Eurofragance’s commitment to combining creativity with responsible innovation in perfumery.Eurofragance is participating at the 2025 edition of Beautyworld Middle East from 27 to 29 October alongside customers and industry peers, presenting its latest creations crafted by the company’s perfumers. The new captive ingredient, Olivante, has inspired seven new fragrances that will debut at the show. The launch reflects Eurofragance’s 35th anniversary theme of Gratitude, celebrating the company’s deep roots, strong legacy and ongoing passion for innovation.Delivering opulence in fragrance creationsAs a world leader in the design of Middle Eastern fragrances, Eurofragance adds Olivanteto its palette of ingredients that enhance the richness and depth prized by perfume connoisseurs in the Gulf region. With phenolic, animalic notes reminiscent of castoreum, it brings the textured character often sought in mukhallat-style perfumes.Olivanteis not only designed for Middle Eastern fragrances; it also acts as a highlighter of typical Western perfumery ingredients. Eurofragance Perfumers who have been formulating with this innovative captive ingredient, say it makes fruity notes richer, gourmand notes more delightful and delectable, and certain white floral notes more intense. Because Olivanteis made from olive residual matter after oil extraction, it does not have an oily smell.Belén Garcia, Master Perfumer at Eurofragance, says: “In recent years we have seen how consumers in the West have opened up to Middle Eastern perfumery. Powerful notes of leather and oud have gained consumer acceptance well beyond the Gulf region. Olivanteis multi-faceted and offers some of these olfactive aspects that are now appreciated across geographies.”Upcycling olive pulp into a perfumery ingredientIn line with Eurofragance’s commitment to sustainability and innovation, Olivanteis made by upcycling olive pulp, a by-product of olive oil production, into a 100% natural fragrance ingredient through an eco-friendly purification process.Developed by Eurofragance’s R&D team in Spain, this patent-pending ingredient transforms what was once waste into a refined raw material that enhances fragrance sophistication and longevity. Felipe San Juan, R&D Manager, Ingredients and Fragrance Performance, and Magdalena Rey, Technical Perfumer, led the research to identify the variety of Spanish olive with the most promising olfactive potential. Working with a waste management engineer over two years, they developed a process to isolate and purify the essential odorant molecules that define Olivante“Olivantecannot be made from just any olive pulp,” explains San Juan. “The terroir and climate of a specific region in Spain are essential to its aromatic profile. Our work focused on applying scientific precision to preserve the essence of the material while transforming it into a new ingredient for perfumery.”A story of shared heritage and connectionThe name Olivanteis inspired by the Levant, where the olive tree first took root and was later carried westward by the Phoenicians across the Mediterranean to Spain. It honours the olive tree’s enduring symbolism and the shared connection between the Mediterranean and the Middle East, and reflects Eurofragance’s respect for the region’s deep influence on perfumery.Oumayma Tabet, Creative Centre Director IMEA, Eurofragance - who will assume the role of General Manager for the Middle East in January - says: “Olivantestands out for its ability to deliver fragrance richness in a way that feels modern and refined. It performs beautifully in fine fragrance, and our early trials in personal care and home scenting show strong potential for wider application and market adoption.”“The Middle East represents a significant opportunity and continues to be one of our focused markets. Presenting Olivanteat Beautyworld Middle East reinforces our commitment to developing ingredients that combine Mediterranean craftsmanship with the region’s passion for distinctive, high-quality scents,” Tabet added.With its upcycled origin and sensorial complexity, Olivanteoffers fragrance brands a natural ingredient with both creative and sustainability appeal.- END -

