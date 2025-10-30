Pulp Bleaching Agent Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company Secures Position as Premier Market Research Firm in 2023, Recognized by Business Management Review.

Pulp Bleaching Agent Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent years, there has been a significant growth in the pulp bleaching agents market. The market size will increase from $4.21 billion in 2024 to $4.49 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The historic growth is due to the increased use of chlorine-free bleaching agents in paper production, heightened demand in the textile industry for brighter fabrics, a rise in the use of environmentally friendly bleaching chemicals in the packaging industry, more application of bleaching agents in the treatment of wastewater, and growing consumption of specialty papers that necessitate sophisticated bleaching solutions.

In the coming years, the pulp bleaching agents market is predicted to experience significant growth, reaching a value of $5.73 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate of 6.3%. This anticipated growth within the forecast period can be linked to a rise in demand for sustainable and biodegradable bleaching agents, expansion of paper and packaging industries within developing economies, heightened awareness of hygiene and cleanliness standards, a surge in the use of bleaching agents in textile processing for high-quality fabrics, and an increased preference for environmentally safe chemical solutions within industrial applications. Key trends in the forecast period encompass development in eco-friendly bleaching formulations, innovative exploration in the creation of biodegradable and non-toxic bleaching chemicals, the infusion of sustainable practices within pulp and paper production, advancement in oxygen-based bleaching methodologies, and the invention of multi-functional bleaching products fit for a range of applications.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Pulp Bleaching Agent Market?

The upward trend in the textile industry is projected to spur the development of the pulp bleaching agents market in the future. Covering the conception, manufacturing and distribution of cloth materials used in apparels, home decoration and specialized uses, the textile sector is experiencing growth chiefly due to increased customer demand for clothes and home textiles, fueled by rising disposable incomes and the surge of urbanization in evolving markets. The enlargement of textile production escalates the need for pulp bleaching agents as these chemicals are necessary to create high-standard white and colored textiles by eradicating natural impurities from cellulosic fibers. For example, by the European Environment Agency, a government agency based in Denmark, data from March 2025 highlighted that in 2023, the European Union's textile and clothing sector offered jobs to approximately 1.3 million employees over 197,000 firms and recorded a turnover of $199.51 billion (EUR 170 billion) with preceding 2022 exports of 4.0 million tons of finished textiles assessed at $85.67 billion (EUR 73 billion). Therefore, the thriving textile industry is facilitating the growth of the pulp bleaching agents market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Pulp Bleaching Agent Market?

Major players in the Pulp Bleaching Agent Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Evonik Industries AG

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Arkema S.A.

• Solvay S.A.

• Huntsman Corporation

• Clariant AG

• Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.

• Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Pulp Bleaching Agent Market?

Leading businesses within the pulp bleaching agent marketplace are emphasizing the creation of environmentally friendly products like low-carbon hydrogen peroxide to improve sustainability and lessen the emission of greenhouse gases. Low-carbon hydrogen peroxide, beneficial due to its renewable energy and fossil-free hydrogen production, substantially minimizes its carbon footprint relative to conventional manufacturing techniques. For example, in March 2025, Nouryon, a chemical manufacturing company based in the Netherlands, introduced Ek HP Puroxide, a low-carbon hydrogen peroxide product exclusively manufactured in Sweden utilizing renewable electricity. This product aims to assist clients within the pulp and paper sector in decreasing their Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions, potentially reducing carbon emissions by up to 90% compared to typical natural gas steam reforming operations. This inventive approach coincides with the burgeoning demand for ecologically sound solutions in European sectors.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Pulp Bleaching Agent Market Growth

The pulp bleaching agent market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Hydrogen Peroxide, Chlorine Dioxide, Peracetic Acid, Other Types

2) By Chemical Elements: Totally Chlorine Free (TCF), Elemental Chlorine Free (ECF)

3) By Application: Chemical Pulp, Mechanical Pulp

Subsegments:

1) By Hydrogen Peroxide: Stabilized Hydrogen Peroxide, Solution Hydrogen Peroxide, Bleaching Grade Hydrogen Peroxide

2) By Chlorine Dioxide: Sodium Chlorite Derived Chlorine Dioxide, Acidified Sodium Chlorite (ASC), On-Site Generated Chlorine Dioxide

3) By Peracetic Acid: Industrial Grade Peracetic Acid, Stabilized Peracetic Acid, On-Site Generated Peracetic Acid

4) By Other Types: Ozone, Sodium Hypochlorite, Enzymatic Bleaching Agents

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Pulp Bleaching Agent Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Pulp Bleaching Agent, Asia-Pacific stands as the dominating region for 2024 and is also anticipated to exhibit the swiftest growth in the forecast period. Areas encompassed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

