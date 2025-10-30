Satellite-As-A-Service (SataaS) Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Satellite-As-A-Service (SataaS) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Satellite-As-A-Service (SataaS) Market Worth?

The market size for Satellite-as-a-Service (SataaS) has seen a significant increase over recent years. The current market value is set to escalate from $4.06 billion in 2024 and reach $4.76 billion in 2025, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include rising demand for earth observation data, extensive adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) connectivity, enhanced government funding for space programs, an increase in private sector contribution to the space industry, and a surge in investment for small satellite launches.

The market size of Satellite-as-a-Service (SataaS) is projected to experience a significant surge in the upcoming years, appreciating to $8.82 billion in 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. The progression in the forecasted timeframe can be traced back to factors like the escalating usage of AI and Big Data in satellite analytics, further interest in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellations, growing requirement for near-immediate satellite imaging, expanding collaborations between satellite operators and cloud service providers, and satellites playing a more integral role in global navigation systems. The forecasted period will also witness several trends such as improvements in AI for satellite data analytics, the deployment of satellites to manage disasters and respond to emergencies, the merging of edge computing with satellite networks, the emergence of laser-based satellite communication, and extension of satellite broadband to isolated areas.

What Are The Factors Driving The Satellite-As-A-Service (SataaS) Market?

An upsurge in investments earmarked for satellite launches are envisaged to push the growth of the Satellite-as-a-Service (SataaS) market. Satellite launches, which involve the stationing of satellites into various orbits using either reusable or expendable launch vehicles for applications such as communications, Earth observation, and navigation, are seeing increasing investments because of demand for adaptive, economically feasible access to space. This demand is driven by developments in reusable launch systems and burgeoning small satellite constellations. SataaS facilitates satellite launches by providing comprehensive services like mission management, ground operations, and data delivery, making launches more commercially viable and available to organizations. As an example, the Space Foundation, a non-profit organization out of the US, reported that the number of commercial launches in 2023 amplified by 50% when compared to 2022. Consequently, increasing investments in satellite launches are shaping the growth of the Satellite-as-a-Service (SataaS) market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Satellite-As-A-Service (SataaS) Market?

Major players in the Satellite-As-A-Service (SataaS) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Amazon.com Inc.

• SES S.A

• SpaceX Corp.

• Eutelsat Communications SA

• Spacety

• Telesat

• OneWeb

• Planet Labs PBC

• York Space Systems LLC

• Loft Orbital

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Satellite-As-A-Service (SataaS) Industry?

Major firms in the satellite-as-a-service (SataaS) sector are working on the advancement of solutions such as synthetic aperture radar imaging modes to enhance their Earth observation capabilities across wide areas, regardless of weather conditions and time of day. Synthetic aperture radar imaging modes are essentially amplified radar-based viewing techniques, which allow satellites to take comprehensive, detailed images of large swathes of the Earth's surface in a single shot, and prove beneficial for maritime monitoring, disaster management, and defense intelligence. For instance, in August 2024, four new satellites were propelled into orbit by ICEYE, a company based in Finland that operates synthetic aperture radar satellites. The satellites that were launched augment ICEYE’s existing constellation and are useful for both commercial as well as customer-specific objectives. They come equipped with progressive radar payloads, capable of seizing extremely large area images of up to 60,000 km² in a single go, with the possibility of extension up to 120,000 km² by employing multi-frame tasking. These satellites are meant to fortify global monitoring services by giving customers flexible imaging modes for maritime surveillance, environmental observation, and national security functions.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Satellite-As-A-Service (SataaS) Market Share?

The satellite-as-a-service (SataaS) market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Services: Satellite Launch, Payload Design And Integration, Ground Station Management, Data Processing And Management, Satellite Operations Management

2) By Type: Small Satellites, Large Satellites

3) By Application: Satellite Internet Of Things, Earth Observation, Ship Tracking, Air Traffic Monitoring, Weather Forecasting, Other Applications

4) By End Use Industry: Media And Entertainment, Government, Aviation, Defense, Transportation And Logistics, Other End Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Satellite Launch: Ride-Sharing Launch Services, Dedicated Launch Services, Small Satellite Launch Services, Reusable Launch Services

2) By Payload Design And Integration: Custom Payload Design, Standardized Payload Modules, Integration And Testing Services, Hosted Payloads

3) By Ground Station Management: Ground Station Infrastructure Hosting, Antenna And RF Management, Network Connectivity Services, Ground Station-As-A-Service (GSaaS)

4) By Data Processing And Management: Data Acquisition And Downlink Services, Data Storage And Archiving, Data Analytics And Visualization, Cloud-Based Data Services

5) By Satellite Operations Management: Mission Planning And Scheduling, Satellite Health Monitoring, Telemetry, Tracking, And Command (TT&C), End-Of-Life And Deorbiting Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Satellite-As-A-Service (SataaS) Market?

In the 2025 Satellite-As-A-Service (SataaS) Global Market Report, North America is identified as the leading region. It is projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the quickest growth during the forecast period. The report includes data on regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

