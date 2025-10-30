Salon Air Purifier Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Salon Air Purifier Market Worth?

Rapid expansion has been witnessed in the salon air purifier market size over recent years. The market, worth $1.11 billion in 2024, is projected to escalate to $1.25 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) pegged at 12.9%. Catalysts for growth during the historic period include escalating urban pollution, increased use of air purifiers in both boutique and chain salons, a mounting inclination amongst consumers to pay for better air quality, an emergence of health consciousness, as well as an increasing emphasis on employee health and safety at the workplace.

Anticipations are high for swift expansion in the salon air purifier market over the next several years. The market is estimated to escalate to a value of $2.01 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. Factors contributing to this projected growth within the forecast period include an uptick in client demand for wellness, premium salon experiences, amplified salon hygiene standards, heightened awareness of indoor air quality, and disposable income increases. Notable trends for the forecast period encompass the innovation of eco-friendly materials, the incorporation of silent operation attributes, advancements in swift purification abilities, developments in multi-room coverage, and the amalgamation of automatic mode switching.

What Are The Factors Driving The Salon Air Purifier Market?

The escalation in respiratory disease cases is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the salon air purifier market. Respiratory diseases are health issues that impact the lungs and airways, often manifesting as symptoms like coughing, wheezing, or breathlessness. The prevalence of these health issues is on the rise due to sustained contact with deteriorating air quality, including harmful particulates and toxic emissions, which critically affects lung function and heightens the likelihood of persistent respiratory disorders. Salon air purifiers mitigate these ailments by eradicating airborne pollutants, allergens, and detrimental chemicals from salon spaces, ensuring a safer and more wholesome air quality for both clientele and personnel. For example, in November 2023, the National Asthma Council, a non-profit organization based in Australia, reported that in Australia, there were 467 deaths related to asthma in 2022, made up of 299 women and 168 men, marking an increase from the 355 deaths noted in 2021. Therefore, the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases is behind the growth acceleration of the salon air purifier market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Salon Air Purifier Market?

Major players in the Salon Air Purifier Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Hitachi Ltd.

• LG Electronics Inc.

• Panasonic Holdings Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Sharp Corporation

• Coway Co. Ltd.

• Camfil AB

• Dyson Limited

• Blueair AB

• IQAir AG

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Salon Air Purifier Sector?

In an effort to address air quality challenges unique to salon surroundings, key players in the salon air purifier market are implementing cutting-edge technologies like activated carbon filtration air purifiers. These particular air purifiers, by using activated carbon, negate the harmful effects of gases, chemical fumes, and various odors present in indoor salon air, making it a seemingly perfect fit for salons where airborne pollutants are rife. Case in point, Aerovex Systems, an American company with a focus on salon air quality solutions, unveiled an improved version of their widely adopted salon air purifier called ""the One That Works"" in December 2022. This revamped model offers superior power, operates with less noise, and caters to expansive salon areas up to 3,000 square feet. Furthermore, it successfully eradicates over 350 prevalent salon pollutants, such as noxious chemicals, gases, smells, and bacteria-laden dust. With its sophisticated activated carbon fountain flow filtration system, the purifier traps detrimental fumes all while keeping noise levels low for a pleasant user experience. This product debut enables salon proprietors to enhance indoor air quality, thereby providing a safer, healthier surrounding for both employees and patrons.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Salon Air Purifier Market Share?

The salon air purifier market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Portable Air Purifiers, In-Duct Air Purifiers, Standalone Air Purifiers

2) By Technology: High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Activated Carbon, Ultraviolet C Radiation (UV-C), Ionizers, Other Technologies

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Hair Salons, Nail Salons, Spa Centers, Barbershops, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Portable Air Purifiers: Tabletop Portable Air Purifiers, Floor Standing Portable Air Purifiers, Compact Portable Air Purifiers, Wearable Portable Air Purifiers

2) By In-Duct Air Purifiers: Electrostatic In-Duct Air Purifiers, Ultraviolet In-Duct Air Purifiers, Carbon Filter In-Duct Air Purifiers, Ionization In-Duct Air Purifiers

3) By Standalone Air Purifiers: Tower Standalone Air Purifiers, Box Type Standalone Air Purifiers, Wall Mounted Standalone Air Purifiers, Smart Connected Standalone Air Purifiers

What Are The Regional Trends In The Salon Air Purifier Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Salon Air Purifiers, North America was identified as the leading region in 2024. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will be the region with the most accelerated growth in the forecasted period. The report includes analysis of various regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

