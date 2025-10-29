IBC Shipyard and String 3D Form Partnership to Transform 3D Manufacturing for Marine Industry in the Caribbean & LatAm

Yatch being hauled out by IBC Shipyard Heavy Traveler Lift

Partnership enables rapid on-demand production of ship and yacht parts leveraging advanced additive and local fabrication capabilities

...we’re building a new operational model where clients in the Caribbean and Latin America can access high-quality, customized components at speed and locally.” — Giacomo Mariconi, CEO IBC Shipyard

LA ROMANA, LA ROMANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBC Shipyard and String 3D Form Strategic Partnership to Transform Additive Manufacturing for the Marine Service Industry in the Caribbean & Latin America

IBC Shipyard through its shipyard operations and String 3D LLC are pleased to announce a strategic partnership agreement designed to accelerate on-demand manufacturing of critical components for the marine, yacht and super-yacht segments across the Caribbean and Latin American region.

Under the agreement, the two companies have established large format 3D printing capabilities for producing structural, mechanical and aesthetic parts using advanced materials including metal, fiberglass, carbon fiber, and wood composites. Using a combination of 3D printing technologies, hybrid fabrication and traditional finishing, the production center will enable local manufacturing and installment, drastically reducing lead-times, minimizing dependence on long import supply chains, and unlocking the region’s growing demand for rapid production, refurbishment and production of marine components.

By situating production within the Caribbean and Latin America, this initiative aligns with favourable regional trade frameworks, proximity to end-users, and the growing trend toward sustainable “manufacture-near-use” strategies. For yacht owners, shipyards and marine service providers, this means faster turnaround on repairs, custom replacements and bespoke upgrades

“Historically, the marine supply-chain has been long, fragmented and slow,” said Giacomo Mariconi, CEO of IBC Shipyard. “By integrating String 3D’s cutting-edge additive manufacturing with our shipyard and service network, we’re building a new operational model where clients in the Caribbean and Latin America can access high-quality, customized components at speed and locally.”

Jake Cohen, CEO of String 3D, added: “Together with IBC Shipyard, we’re replacing weeks of importing with days of local production. Scan it, engineer it, print it, finish it—right here in the Caribbean and Latin America. This means owners and yards spend less money waiting and more time on the water.”

Together, IBC Shipyard and String 3D bring large-format additive and hybrid fabrication directly to the dockyard, delivering high-quality, custom parts in days—not weeks—while cutting freight, import delays, and the cost of downtime. Customers gain local engineering support, precise fit-and-finish, and competitive pricing across a growing network of Caribbean and Latin American hubs—with streamlined engineering-to-production handoffs and on-yard quality control. By manufacturing near use, the partnership reduces logistics emissions and strengthens supply-chain resilience—keeping vessels fully serviced and projects on schedule. In short, IBC and String 3D are creating the region’s ultimate on-demand manufacturing solution for replacement and custom parts in the maritime industry.

IBC Shipyard

Founded as a family-owned business and with a history of over 25 years in the nautical industry, IBC Shipyard is one of the Caribbean’s largest and longest-standing nautical service and shipbuilding groups. Their specialized shipyard located at Marina Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic features a service area of approximately 100,000 sq ft dedicated to yachts, mega yachts and catamarans, a Travel-Lift with mega-yacht capacity (up to 120 tonnes), haul-out capability for vessels with 4 m draught and 12 m length, and a private dock capable of servicing yachts up to 70 metres. The team comprises highly trained local and international technicians certified by major boat-parts and replacement-brands in the nautical market. With this depth of service capability, IBC Shipyard has earned status as an “Azimut Gold Service Centre” and is part of the exclusive Benetti Service Network.

String 3D LLC

String 3D is an industrial 3D-printing service provider committed to delivering high-quality additive manufacturing, rapid prototyping and custom-production solutions. Their technology stack includes large-format printers, ultra-high-resolution resin systems and full finishing capabilities. String 3D’s mission is to make advanced manufacturing accessible, responsive and cost-effective — enabling clients from concept through production, especially for industrial, marine and specialty applications.

