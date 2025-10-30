Revolution Apothecary Launches Cosmic Cloud: A Blood Orange & Ginger THC Experience

RA Cosmic Cloud — the apothecary-crafted, hemp-infused beverage redefining the future of social drinking.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revolution Apothecary, the premium THC beverage company redefining modern social drinking, announces the launch of Cosmic Cloud — a 40-fluid-ounce artisanal beverage infused with 40 mg of premium THC.Following the award-winning success of Passion Punch — which earned Double Platinum for Best Infused Spirit at the LA High Spirits Awards and achieved a perfect 100-point Centurion Award at the Proof Infused Beverage Competition — Cosmic Cloud continues the Revolution with a bold evolution: a vibrant blood-orange and ginger profile crafted for those who want to feel elevated, not intoxicated.“After earning a perfect 100-point score with Passion Punch, we’re proud to introduce Cosmic Cloud as proof of how far flavor innovation in THC beverages can go,” said Justin Kleineider, founder of Revolution Apothecary. “We’re leading the multi-serve THC space by creating delicious, better-for-you beverages infused with mindful ingredients that redefine what social drinking can be.”Packaged in custom, award-winning glass, Cosmic Cloud embodies the same apothecary craftsmanship that built Revolution Apothecary’s reputation for excellence — from precise dosing and natural ingredients to a refusal to compromise on flavor. This is more than a beverage; it’s a revolution in how we experience cannabis.Cosmic Cloud is available starting today at revolutionapothecary.com and select premium retailers.About Revolution ApothecaryRevolution Apothecary is an award-winning THC beverage company that creates cocktail-worthy flavors designed to be enjoyed on their own. Known for blending craftsmanship with innovation, each creation offers precise dosing and zero alcohol for intentional enjoyment.

