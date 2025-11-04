Lonovae Leads the Way in Automated Manure Removal Solutions for Modern Farms

JIANGYIN, JIANGSU, CHINA, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jiangyin Lonovae Technology Co., Ltd., a leading supplier of automatic manure removal belts in China , is revolutionizing the way farms manage waste with its innovative systems designed to reduce manual labor, improve farm hygiene, and promote sustainability. Established in 2015, Lonovae has expanded from plastic manufacturing to offering advanced agricultural solutions, including durable and eco-friendly manure removal belts made from high-quality polypropylene (PP).The Push for Automation in AgricultureOver the past decade, the agricultural industry has been under increasing pressure to enhance productivity, reduce operational costs, and comply with stricter environmental regulations. A significant area where these pressures are felt is in manure management. Traditional manual removal methods are labor-intensive, inefficient, and often unhygienic, especially as farms expand in size.In response to these challenges, automated manure removal systems, such as conveyor belts, have become crucial in modern farming operations. These systems continuously transport manure from animal enclosures to centralized collection areas, improving efficiency and hygiene while reducing the spread of disease and unpleasant odors.Moreover, with growing global concerns about sustainability, farms are adopting practices that help mitigate environmental impacts. Automated manure removal systems, like Lonovae’s, are crucial in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and preventing contamination of soil and water resources. By using recyclable materials like polypropylene, Lonovae’s products align with the agricultural industry's shift toward more sustainable practices.Advantages of Lonovae’s Manure Removal Belts Lonovae's automatic manure removal belts stand out due to their combination of durability, efficiency, and eco-friendliness. Here are the key benefits that make these systems an attractive choice for farms:Durability and High PerformanceMade from high-strength polypropylene (PP), Lonovae’s belts are designed to withstand the harsh conditions of livestock environments, including exposure to moisture, manure, and chemicals. Unlike traditional rubber or fabric belts, these PP belts maintain their integrity over time, offering farms a longer service life and reduced maintenance costs.Low MaintenanceThe smooth, easy-to-clean surface of the manure removal belts minimizes friction and wear, reducing the need for frequent maintenance. This low-maintenance design allows for a cost-effective, long-term solution, with minimal downtime and repair costs.Eco-Friendly ConstructionSustainability is a core value for Lonovae. The manure removal belts are made from 100% recyclable polypropylene, reducing waste and promoting environmentally responsible farming practices. This contributes to a more sustainable agricultural industry by decreasing the need for replacements and minimizing overall environmental impact.Customization to Fit Farm NeedsLonovae understands that every farm operates differently. To meet a range of needs, the company offers customizable manure removal belts that can be tailored in terms of size, configuration, and material strength, ensuring that the system suits each farm’s unique waste management requirements.Improved Farm Hygiene and Animal WelfareAutomating manure removal helps maintain cleaner, healthier environments for both animals and workers. By continuously removing manure, these systems reduce the buildup of harmful bacteria and the risk of disease, promoting better animal health and increasing overall farm productivity.Cost-Effectiveness for Large-Scale OperationsFor large farms, manual labor costs can be substantial. Lonovae’s automated systems help lower these costs by replacing manual labor with efficient, continuous manure transport. This allows workers to focus on other important tasks and improves overall farm efficiency.Applications Across Various Agricultural SectorsLonovae’s manure removal belts are widely used across several agricultural sectors. Here are some examples:Dairy Farms: In dairy operations, manure removal belts keep cow stalls clean, improving animal health and milk production quality by reducing waste accumulation.Poultry Farms: For poultry farms, where manure is generated in large quantities, these systems help maintain hygiene, reduce disease transmission, and provide a healthier environment for birds.Livestock Farms: Large-scale livestock operations benefit from the reliable waste management provided by Lonovae’s systems, which help prevent disease outbreaks and ensure a cleaner environment for animals.Lonovae’s Global ReachLonovae’s manure removal belts have been successfully implemented in farms across Asia, Europe, and North America, helping farmers improve waste management efficiency and farm hygiene. By working closely with clients to understand their specific needs, Lonovae has built strong relationships with farms of all sizes, from small family-owned businesses to large commercial operations.ConclusionLonovae Technology is at the forefront of providing automated manure removal systems that are not only efficient and durable but also eco-friendly and customizable. As the demand for sustainable and automated solutions in agriculture grows, Lonovae’s innovative products are helping farms operate more effectively, improve animal welfare, and meet increasing industry standards for cleanliness and sustainability.For more information about Lonovae's manure removal systems and other agricultural solutions, visit www.lonovae.com

