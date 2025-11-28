Vankystar to Showcase OEM Single-Handle Heavy-Duty Stainless Steel Frying Pan at Hotel Expo China 2025

JIANGMEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The OEM Single Handle Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Frying Pan Online will be presented as part of Vankystar’s professional cookware lineup at Hotel Expo China 2025. Developed for use in hotel kitchens, restaurants, and catering operations, the frying pan is manufactured with heavy-duty stainless steel and a single-handle structure intended to support frequent commercial use. Vankystar states that the product is designed around durability, heat distribution, and practical handling for daily cooking environments. Visitors to the exhibition will be able to view this frying pan alongside other stainless steel catering and kitchenware products showcased by participating suppliers.Hospitality Industry Outlook and TrendsThe global hospitality and catering equipment industry continues to expand, supported by demand for efficient, safe, and sustainable kitchen solutions. As foodservice operations grow and health standards tighten, many hotels and commercial kitchens are upgrading to cookware and service equipment with stable performance and clear hygiene advantages. Stainless steel products remain widely adopted due to corrosion resistance, temperature stability, and suitability for repeated sanitation.Sustainability is also influencing procurement decisions. Buyers are increasingly prioritizing products with longer service life, reduced replacement cycles, and recyclable material value. In parallel, e-commerce channels have broadened access to professional kitchenware, allowing buyers to compare specifications and source equipment across regions. These factors are shaping purchasing expectations for cookware categories such as frying pans, food trays, and catering tools used in hospitality settings.Hotel Expo China 2025 — Industry Exhibition ContextHotel Expo China 2025 is scheduled to convene manufacturers, suppliers, and buyers from the hospitality and catering sector. The exhibition is positioned as a platform for product launches, supplier engagement, and discussion of industry developments. Participating brands are expected to present stainless steel kitchenware, foodservice equipment, and operational tools aligned with current market requirements.According to event organizers, the show will include product demonstrations and professional forums focused on hospitality operations and catering supply chains. For suppliers, the exhibition provides an opportunity to present new products and connect with international procurement teams. For buyers, it offers direct access to manufacturers and product ranges intended for hotel, restaurant, and catering environments.Vankystar’s Manufacturing Scope and Product ApplicationsFounded in 2018, Vanky Stainless Steel Products Co., Ltd. reports that it manufactures stainless steel cookware and sheet-metal foodservice products for hospitality, commercial kitchens, and household use. The company states that its production model uses standardized equipment and quality controls to support consistent output for domestic and export orders.Vankystar’s portfolio includes composite bottom barrels, wine barrels, food trays, self-service catering equipment, dining carts, pie plates, and other stainless steel items. The company notes that its frying pans are part of a broader cookware category designed for commercial kitchen conditions, and that it supports both standard product supply and OEM customization based on buyer specifications.Vankystar says it continues to develop stainless steel kitchenware in response to operational requirements in hospitality and catering, including durability expectations, cleaning efficiency, and material compliance. Additional product and company information is available through its official website: https://www.vankystar.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.