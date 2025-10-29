Munbyn Unveils Industry-Leading 27W Fast-Charging Barcode Scanner with Upgradeable Android to the Latest Version

The AS01 scanner operates on Android 14 and can be upgraded to Android 18.

Our mission is to deliver durable, future-ready solutions. With fast charging, upgradeable Android, and precise scanning, this device helps users work smarter and faster.” — Mark, CEO of Munbyn

TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Munbyn announced the launch of the AS01 barcode scanner , a Muse Gold Winner that is redefining design and setting new standards for scanner durability and safety. Featuring the industry’s first 27W fast charging and running on Android 14, upgradeable to Android 18, the AS01 is engineered for modern warehouses, retail, and industrial environments. With its rugged build, precision scanning, and extended battery life, this award-winning device sets a new benchmark for efficiency, performance, and user experience.Future-Proof Android OSThe AS01 scanner runs on Android 14, the highest version currently available for this type of product. It supports a wide range of third-party apps, offering greater flexibility and compatibility. In the future, as newer Android versions are released by Google, customers can easily upgrade through system push notifications—up to Android 18—ensuring the device remains cutting-edge for years to come.Fast Charging & Long-Lasting Battery Munbyn AS01 introduces 27W fast charging, reaching 70% battery in just one hour. Coupled with a 7,000mAh battery, it powers through up to 16 hours of continuous operation, minimizing downtime, keeping workflows smooth across multiple shifts, and delivering long-lasting endurance specially designed for large-scale factory operationsRugged & Reliable DesignBuilt to withstand demanding work environments, the scanner is IP65-rated, drop-resistant up to 6.6 ft (2 m), and certified to U.S. military standard MIL-STD 810H. This combination of durability and resilience ensures reliable operation in warehouses, factories, and field service scenarios.Precision Scanning for Maximum EfficiencyEquipped with the industry-grade Zebra SE4710 scanner, the device delivers over 99.8% decoding accuracy and can scan barcodes up to 24 inches (60 cm) away. This reduces the need for ladders, enhances workplace safety, and boosts operational efficiency with rapid and accurate scanning.High-Quality DisplayBoasting a 6-inch touchscreen with 2160×1080 resolution, the scanner provides a bright, responsive, and crystal-clear interface—ideal for use even in direct sunlight or while wearing work gloves. The larger screen enables more information to be displayed at once, minimizing page-flipping and enhancing workflow efficiency.Ergonomic HandleThe scanner features a handheld design optimized for comfort, making it easy to grip and operate while reducing fatigue during extended use. The trigger-style button is positioned naturally for single-handed operation, improving efficiency. Its ergonomic shape also ensures intuitive and precise barcode alignment, increasing scanning accuracy and success rates.Worry-Free WarrantyMunbyn backs its new scanner with a 2-year protection plan, providing businesses with peace of mind and confidence in long-term reliability.The Munbyn 27W Fast-Charging Barcode Scanner is now available for order. For more information, please visit https://munbyn.com/products/munbyn-acescan-as01-android-14-barcode-scanner About MunbynFor over seven years, Munbyn has been empowering businesses worldwide with innovative handheld mobile computers and barcode scanners. Trusted by more than 2.8 million entrepreneurs across 130+ countries, and with over 10 million products sold, Munbyn delivers technology that drives efficiency and growth.Designed for inventory management, price checks, order fulfillment, and more, Munbyn devices combine cutting-edge mobile computing with rugged durability, ensuring reliable performance even in the most demanding environments. With accessible repair centers and dedicated customer support, Munbyn minimizes downtime and maximizes device longevity, making it a trusted partner for businesses across industries.

