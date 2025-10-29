Local roundup puts Rental Property Partners at the top for transparent pricing, responsive owner updates, and compliance-forward operations.

We built Rental Property Partners to deliver clear communication, fast leasing, and predictable cash flow for Jacksonville landlords.” — Sam Gorniak

JACKSONVILLE, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known as the River City, Jacksonville blends coastal lifestyle with a dynamic jobs market—making it a prime destination for rental investors. While many landlords start out self-managing, most eventually turn to professionals to handle leasing, maintenance, compliance, and day-to-day resident communication.

Below is a 10 Best Property Management Companies in Jacksonville, FL roundup focused on firms with transparent pricing and a proven service footprint. Data reflects publicly available information at time of writing; where not disclosed, items are marked N/A. This is not an exhaustive list.

#1 — Rental Property Partners (RPP) at propertymanagementjacksonvilleflorida.com

Why they’re #1: Owner-first transparency, fast communication, and disciplined processes tailored to Florida statutes. RPP emphasizes proactive leasing, low vacancy, and predictable cash flow—supported by clear reporting and documented service standards.

Owner benefits:

Upfront pricing with no surprise add-ons

Proactive renewal strategies to minimize downtime

Compliance-forward workflows for Florida landlords

Resident-friendly onboarding to reduce early-tenancy issues

Tech-enabled updates for speed and clarity

Key Metrics:

Years in business: 3

Property management fee: Transparent/customized by portfolio

Leasing fee: Leasing: 50%–100% first month

Renewal leasing fee: N/A

Maintenance fee: N/A (vendor pass-through when applicable)

Property setup fee: N/A

Project management fee: N/A

Rentals managed: N/A

Learn more: Rental Property Partners (propertymanagementjacksonvilleflorida.com)

Additional Jacksonville Property Managers (Alphabetical)

Green River Property Management

Years: 16 | PM Fee: 10%–12% ($100–$120 min) or $115 flat | Leasing: 50%–100% first month | Renewal: 25% | Maintenance: 10% of cost (max $100) or none if in-house | Setup: $0–$185 | Project: N/A | Rentals: N/A

JWB Property Management

Years: 18 | PM Fee: 8%–10% | Leasing: 100% first month | Renewal: $200 | Maintenance/Setup/Project: N/A | Rentals: ~6,000

Keyrenter Property Management Jacksonville

Years: 13 | PM Fee: 6%–10% | Leasing: First month’s rent | Renewal: $399 | Maintenance/Setup/Project: N/A | Rentals: N/A

Navy to Navy Homes

Years: 26 | PM Fee: 10% | Leasing/Renewal/Maint/Setup/Project: N/A | Rentals: 400+ landlords

Nest Finders Property Management

Years: 19 | PM Fee: 10% or $229 flat | Leasing: 75% first month | Renewal: N/A | Maintenance: None | Setup: None | Project: N/A | Rentals: N/A

Rental Guys Property Management

Years: 12 | PM Fee: 10% ($125 min) | Leasing: 50% first month ($900 min) | Renewal: N/A | Maintenance: None | Setup: None | Project: N/A | Rentals: N/A

Round Table Property Management

Years: N/A | PM Fee: 10% | Leasing: 50% first month | Renewal: 25% of monthly rent | Maintenance: None | Setup: None | Project: N/A | Rentals: N/A

TG Property Management

Years: 13 | PM Fee: 7% | Leasing: 50% first month | Renewal/Maint/Setup/Project: N/A | Rentals: 1,000+

Valiant Realty & Management

Years: 8 | PM Fee: $190 flat | Leasing: 50% first month | Renewal: $225 | Maintenance/Setup: None | Project: N/A | Rentals: N/A

How we evaluated: We emphasized transparent pricing, scope of services, and local track record. Owners should verify current terms, fees, and coverage areas before engaging any firm.

About Rental Property Partners

Rental Property Partners (RPP) is a full-service residential property management company serving Jacksonville, St. Augustine, and surrounding North Florida communities. RPP blends local expertise with technology-enabled workflows to help owners reduce vacancy, protect assets, and grow long-term returns—while delivering a quality resident experience.

Website: propertymanagementjacksonvilleflorida.com

Legal Disclaimer:

