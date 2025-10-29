10 Best Property Management Companies in Jacksonville, FL — Rental Property Partners Ranked #1
Local roundup puts Rental Property Partners at the top for transparent pricing, responsive owner updates, and compliance-forward operations.
JACKSONVILLE, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known as the River City, Jacksonville blends coastal lifestyle with a dynamic jobs market—making it a prime destination for rental investors. While many landlords start out self-managing, most eventually turn to professionals to handle leasing, maintenance, compliance, and day-to-day resident communication.
Below is a 10 Best Property Management Companies in Jacksonville, FL roundup focused on firms with transparent pricing and a proven service footprint. Data reflects publicly available information at time of writing; where not disclosed, items are marked N/A. This is not an exhaustive list.
#1 — Rental Property Partners (RPP) at propertymanagementjacksonvilleflorida.com
Why they’re #1: Owner-first transparency, fast communication, and disciplined processes tailored to Florida statutes. RPP emphasizes proactive leasing, low vacancy, and predictable cash flow—supported by clear reporting and documented service standards.
Owner benefits:
Upfront pricing with no surprise add-ons
Proactive renewal strategies to minimize downtime
Compliance-forward workflows for Florida landlords
Resident-friendly onboarding to reduce early-tenancy issues
Tech-enabled updates for speed and clarity
Key Metrics:
Years in business: 3
Property management fee: Transparent/customized by portfolio
Leasing fee: Leasing: 50%–100% first month
Renewal leasing fee: N/A
Maintenance fee: N/A (vendor pass-through when applicable)
Property setup fee: N/A
Project management fee: N/A
Rentals managed: N/A
Learn more: Rental Property Partners (propertymanagementjacksonvilleflorida.com)
Additional Jacksonville Property Managers (Alphabetical)
Green River Property Management
Years: 16 | PM Fee: 10%–12% ($100–$120 min) or $115 flat | Leasing: 50%–100% first month | Renewal: 25% | Maintenance: 10% of cost (max $100) or none if in-house | Setup: $0–$185 | Project: N/A | Rentals: N/A
JWB Property Management
Years: 18 | PM Fee: 8%–10% | Leasing: 100% first month | Renewal: $200 | Maintenance/Setup/Project: N/A | Rentals: ~6,000
Keyrenter Property Management Jacksonville
Years: 13 | PM Fee: 6%–10% | Leasing: First month’s rent | Renewal: $399 | Maintenance/Setup/Project: N/A | Rentals: N/A
Navy to Navy Homes
Years: 26 | PM Fee: 10% | Leasing/Renewal/Maint/Setup/Project: N/A | Rentals: 400+ landlords
Nest Finders Property Management
Years: 19 | PM Fee: 10% or $229 flat | Leasing: 75% first month | Renewal: N/A | Maintenance: None | Setup: None | Project: N/A | Rentals: N/A
Rental Guys Property Management
Years: 12 | PM Fee: 10% ($125 min) | Leasing: 50% first month ($900 min) | Renewal: N/A | Maintenance: None | Setup: None | Project: N/A | Rentals: N/A
Round Table Property Management
Years: N/A | PM Fee: 10% | Leasing: 50% first month | Renewal: 25% of monthly rent | Maintenance: None | Setup: None | Project: N/A | Rentals: N/A
TG Property Management
Years: 13 | PM Fee: 7% | Leasing: 50% first month | Renewal/Maint/Setup/Project: N/A | Rentals: 1,000+
Valiant Realty & Management
Years: 8 | PM Fee: $190 flat | Leasing: 50% first month | Renewal: $225 | Maintenance/Setup: None | Project: N/A | Rentals: N/A
How we evaluated: We emphasized transparent pricing, scope of services, and local track record. Owners should verify current terms, fees, and coverage areas before engaging any firm.
About Rental Property Partners
Rental Property Partners (RPP) is a full-service residential property management company serving Jacksonville, St. Augustine, and surrounding North Florida communities. RPP blends local expertise with technology-enabled workflows to help owners reduce vacancy, protect assets, and grow long-term returns—while delivering a quality resident experience.
Website: propertymanagementjacksonvilleflorida.com
Sam Gorniak
Rental Property Partners
+ 19046879274
admin@jaxrentalhomes.co
