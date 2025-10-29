Impact LA Responds to Food Crisis in Los Angeles

Impact LA logo Distribution Drive Flyer

Impact LA and ANE Foundation Launch Emergency Food Disaster Relief Effort in Downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When SNAP benefits were cut and families across Los Angeles began struggling to put food on the table, Impact LA mobilized immediately.On October 25th, the organization hosted a Free Grocery Giveaway serving over 200 families, an urgent community response that marked the launch of Impact LA’s expanded Food Disaster Relief efforts.Families received fresh produce, bread, milk, sandwiches, salads, pre-prepared meals, bottled water, and hygiene items, ensuring every household left with essential groceries and supplies during this challenging time.This community effort was powered by a collective of nonprofit and community partners, including Barber Gurus, Beautiful Butterfly Community, and New Hope Drug and Alcohol Treatment Program, along with dedicated volunteers who helped handle, package, and distribute goods to hundreds of families.Bi-Weekly Distribution Begins November 7thBuilding on the success of the October 25th launch, Impact LA, in collaboration with the ANE Foundation and the LA Regional Food Bank, is preparing to begin bi-weekly food distribution drives starting November 7, 2025.This initiative aims to meet the rising need caused by SNAP benefit disruptions, widespread layoffs, and the ongoing federal government shutdown, ensuring families across Los Angeles have consistent access to nutritious food, hygiene products, and essential supplies.Together, Impact LA and ANE Foundation serve as collaborative community partners for food security, working to provide rapid response and sustained support where it’s needed most.Partner Support & Upcoming DistributionOne of the first partners to respond to this crisis was Baby2Baby, which generously donated 82 free e-gift cards to Inspired Go, a fresh-prepared food service. These cards will be distributed to families most affected by the crisis at the next community drive on November 7, 2025.Join Us in Making an Impact | Your support makes all the difference.Each contribution helps Impact LA and its partners deliver relief faster, reach more families, and strengthen Los Angeles’ food security network.- Volunteer With Us: impactla.org/volunteer- Donate Today: https://tinyurl.com/44n4hpeb Together, we can ensure no one in our city is left behind during this critical time

