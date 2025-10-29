DOES Unveils TITAN-AI Pilot for Secure, Smart API Manufacturing in the U.S.

TITAN-AI isn’t just a manufacturing upgrade, it’s a national-security initiative bringing critical pharmaceutical production back to the U.S.” — Aaron Sneed

WEST MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Defense Operations & Engineering Solutions (“DOES”) today announced TITAN-AI , a pilot-phase smart-manufacturing program that integrates artificial intelligence, advanced automation, and GaN-based edge computing to enable secure, traceable Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) production in the United States. Built for end-to-end data integrity and operator-in-the-loop control, TITAN-AI combines advanced process control (APC) with real-time sensing and analytics to stabilize runs and maintain a complete audit trail for regulated environments.“The COVID-era shortages made clear how brittle global supply chains can be,” said Aaron Sneed, Founder and CEO. “TITAN-AI is a national-security approach to manufacturing—uniting AI, advanced electronics, and ethical production to return life-saving ingredients to domestic facilities while creating high-tech jobs on Florida’s Space Coast.”Why it mattersU.S. health security depends on domestic, resilient API manufacturing. TITAN-AI addresses off-shore dependencies by pairing predictive analytics with process analytical technology (PAT) and edge control, designed to support 21 CFR Part 11 data practices and cGMP-aligned operations (design intent).How it worksEdge intelligence: GaN-based TITAN electronics—heritage from defense/aerospace—deliver high-speed signal processing at the edge to instrument and control reactors with sub-millisecond responsiveness.Predictive quality: Models detect process drift, recommend adjustments, and support APC set-point changes under human supervision.Digital traceability: Secure data pipelines maintain an immutable record of materials, parameters, and deviations for faster investigations and continuous improvement.Compliance by designThe operating model emphasizes data integrity, export/CUI safeguards, and human accountability, aligned with DOES’s governance artifacts: Technology Control Plan, Code of Ethics, and Ethical Use of AI. TITAN-AI is a manufacturing pilot; it is not a medical product and does not imply regulatory approval.Economic impactAs the pilot scales, DOES is targeting:1. Meaningful reduction in reliance on imported APIs through modular, domestic capacity.2. >40% shorter lead times (targets) via predictive scheduling and automation.3. Lower waste and energy use (targets) through continuous, data-driven optimization.4. Skilled Space Coast jobs across manufacturing operations, data engineering, process control, and quality—reinforcing DOES’s Workforce Uplift plan.What’s nextDOES is preparing technical briefs for partners and regulators detailing the TITAN-AI control loop, digital lineage, and human-over-the-loop gates. Collaboration opportunities span biomanufacturing, continuous manufacturing, and advanced PAT/APC deployments across U.S. facilities.FAQWhat is TITAN-AI?A pilot-phase smart-manufacturing system that integrates AI, automation, PAT, and GaN-based edge computing to improve control, monitoring, and traceability in API production.Is TITAN-AI FDA-approved?No. TITAN-AI is a manufacturing pilot designed to support regulated environments (e.g., 21 CFR Part 11 data practices). It is not a medical product and carries no claims about drug safety or efficacy.How does TITAN-AI improve resilience?By pairing predictive models with edge control to anticipate process drift, reduce waste, and maintain a full digital audit trail for quality oversight.Where will TITAN-AI be deployed?Initial work is centered on Florida’s Space Coast, with scale-out plans to U.S. facilities and partners.What jobs will this create?Skilled roles in operations, data engineering, process control, and quality—aligned with DOES’s Workforce Uplift framework.

