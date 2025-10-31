Virtue Recovery Killeen Sponsors 4th Annual 'Don’t Walk Alone' Event to Support Veterans and Raise Suicide Awareness

Veterans walking in Killeen Texas for 4th annual don't walk alone sponsored event Join us for the 4th annual don't walk alone event at Carl Levin Park Amphitheater

Community Gathers November 8th at Carl Levin Park for a Morning of Unity, Healing, and Heartfelt Tribute

KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the morning of November 8th, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM PST, Carl Levin Park Amphitheater in Harker Heights, Texas, will echo with the footsteps of stories, memories, and deep, unspoken solidarity. The 4th Annual “Don’t Walk Alone” community walk, proudly sponsored by Virtue Recovery Killeen, is more than just a stroll; it’s a statement.

This isn’t your typical charity walk. It’s a deeply personal, emotional gathering where Veterans, families, and residents come together, shining light on something that too often lives in the shadows: suicide among Veterans. The event exists to remind everyone, especially those who’ve worn the uniform, that you’re never truly alone.

Walking with Purpose: What This Event Is Really About

“Don’t Walk Alone” was born from a simple but powerful idea: connection saves lives. For many Veterans, the transition from military comes with invisible wounds: grief, isolation, and silence that can turn dangerous. This event is a defiant answer to that silence, a morning of remembrance, support, and shared healing.

“This walk is about moments,” said Dr. Rajesh Harripersad, U.S. Army Retired and Regional Executive Director of Virtue Recovery Killeen. “Every step taken here says to a Veteran, ‘We see you. We’re walking beside you.’”

Led by Warriors: McFrazier, McNutt & Zeva

This year’s event will be led by Command Sergeant Major (Ret.) Mellissa McFrazier, a respected Veteran advocate, is joined by Vietnam Veteran Maggie McNutt and her loyal service companion, Zeva. Their presence serves as a reminder that the fight doesn’t end when the uniform comes off.

Music, Memories, and Meaningful Moments

Live music from Junior Vibes will fill the park with upbeat rhythms and heartfelt melodies, striking the perfect balance between remembrance and celebration. A live performance of the National Anthem, followed by a moment of silence, will honor those lost to suicide and celebrate those still standing.

Coffee and pastries, provided by Virtue Recovery Killeen, will help bring comfort and connection to participants. A small gesture that speaks a big message: we care, and you are seen.

Virtue Recovery Killeen Is More Than A Sponsor

Virtue Recovery Killeen’s support goes beyond funding; it’s a continuation of their mission. The center provides evidence-based, trauma-informed treatment for Veterans facing mental health and addiction challenges.

“We believe in showing up for our Veterans, not just in treatment centers, but out in the community where healing continues,” said a Virtue Recovery representative.

Through local partnerships, specialized programs, and a deep commitment to service, Virtue Recovery Killeen helps Veterans rebuild purpose and connection.

Honoring and Serving Veterans

Honoring Veterans goes beyond a single day of recognition; it’s a year-round promise to those who’ve given everything for our freedom.

“We owe our freedom to those who sacrificed; now, we dedicate ourselves to serving them with compassion and respect,” said Dr. Harripersad.

Harker Heights Mayor Michael Blomquist shared his support, underscoring the city’s strength and unwavering dedication to Veterans who have served, stating, “When we walk side by side, we’re showing that this community stands shoulder to shoulder, not just in words, but in our actions.”

Every program, support group, and recovery track at Virtue Recovery Killeen reflects that commitment. Each Veteran who walks through its doors is met with gratitude and purpose.

Why This Year Feels Different

Maybe it’s the headlines. Perhaps it’s the collective heaviness we all feel lately. Or maybe it’s just the reality that 22 Veterans a day die by suicide in the U.S. That number isn’t tragic; it’s unacceptable.

This year’s “Don’t Walk Alone” feels heavier, but also more hopeful. The community is showing up. Voices are getting louder. And the silence is finally being broken.

Events like this are a gentle but firm reminder: support doesn't always look like a therapy session; it sometimes looks like showing up, side by side, step by step.

Come As You Are – Because You Belong

Everyone is welcome: Veterans, families, friends, and neighbors. You don’t need the right words or a connection to the military; you only need to care. Bring your kids, your dogs, your signs, or just yourself.

If you can’t attend, you can still support by checking in on a Veteran you know or sharing information about the event. Sometimes, showing up or reaching out is the most powerful act of service.

Final Thoughts: No One Walks Alone

The 4th Annual “Don’t Walk Alone” walk isn’t about counting miles. It’s about counting moments, those quiet nods between strangers, those brave tears, and that shared understanding that you are not alone in this.

Veterans gave everything for our freedom. This is one small way we give something back.

Mark your calendar for November 8th, 9–11 AM at Carl Levin Park Amphitheater.

Let’s walk. Let’s listen. Let’s heal, together.

”At Virtue Recovery Center Killeen, we stand together to remind every veteran and service member that healing begins with connection, because no one should ever have to walk alone,” said Dr. Rajesh Harripersad, U.S. Army Retired. Regional Executive Director, LPC-S, LCDC, EMDR Trained.

About Virtue Recovery Center Killeen

Virtue Recovery Center is a nationally recognized network of behavioral health and addiction treatment facilities offering compassionate, evidence-based care for individuals facing substance use disorders, trauma, and mental health challenges. With specialized programs for Veterans, first responders, and underserved communities, Virtue Recovery’s mission is built on dignity, trust, and respect.

With locations in Las Vegas, NV; Houston, TX; Killeen, TX; Astoria, OR; and Chandler, AZ, Virtue Recovery Center remains committed to walking beside every individual on their journey to recovery.

Learn more at www.VirtueRecoveryKilleen.com or call (254) 434-6764. The 4th Annual event is a community-driven effort championed by Dr. Rajesh Harripersad.

