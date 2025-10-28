FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DDOT Announces DC Streetcar Service to End March 31, 2026

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announces that DC Streetcar service will end on March 31, 2026. Following this date, the DC Streetcar will no longer operate. Riders are encouraged to plan and explore alternate travel options, including WMATA’s D20 bus.

As part of this transition, DDOT is coordinating closely with WMATA Metrobus to provide alternatives for current riders throughout the H Street Corridor. Information and travel guides outlining these options, as well as access to Capital Bikeshare and other DDOT-managed modes of transportation, are available on the DDOT website.

DDOT acknowledges and appreciates the contributions of riders, employees, and community members who have supported the DC Streetcar during its decade of service to the District.

Service Adjustments Prior to Closure

Effective January 4, 2026:

Elimination of Sunday service

Revised operating hours with 20-minute headways: Monday–Friday: 6:00 AM – 10:00 PM Saturday: 8:00 AM – 10:00 PM



Service End Date: March 31, 2026

