Hut^Flex Stretch Tents Expands to Los Angeles: Now Offering Stretch Tent Rentals with Full Event Production Services

stretch tent on the beach

Now renting stretch tents in Los Angeles with full event production — décor, lighting, sound, and DJs for any occasion.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hut^Flex, an innovative leader in stretch tent design and production, is thrilled to announce the launch of its rental division in Los Angeles, providing premium stretch tents for weddings, private parties, festivals, and corporate events starting from 50 guests and up.After years of success in manufacturing and selling stretch tents across the globe, Hut^Flex now offers a full-cycle event solution in California. From concept to celebration, the company delivers tent rental, installation, décor, lighting, flooring, and full dance floor equipment — including professional sound systems, stage lighting, DJ gear, and even DJ bookings.“We’re taking our signature stretch tents beyond sales and into the full event experience,” said Yaro Korets, Founder of Hut^Flex. “With our Los Angeles rental operations, clients can now enjoy turnkey outdoor setups — elegant, flexible, and fully equipped for any atmosphere, from romantic weddings to high-energy festivals.”Hut^Flex tents combine architectural elegance with durability, offering flexible configurations that enhance any location — beaches, gardens, rooftops, or open fields. With the new rental division, the company transforms its renowned craftsmanship into complete outdoor event infrastructure.The Los Angeles expansion represents a new chapter for Hut^Flex — evolving from tent manufacturing to full-scale event production, making it a one-stop destination for unforgettable open-air experiences.For bookings and inquiries, visit stretch-tent.net or contact inbox@stretch-tent.net

