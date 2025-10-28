Ilham Aliyev reviewed completed 104-apartment residential complex in Zangilan

AZERBAIJAN, October 28 - On October 28, President Ilham Aliyev inspected the newly built 104-apartment residential complex in …

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.