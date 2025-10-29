Tech-Detox Challenge Shown to Improve Mental Health

Sign up to join the No Social Media November Challenge at nosonovember.org

This November, people around the globe are participating in NoSo November - taking a 1 month or shorter break from social media to improve their wellbeing.

89% of our participants report improved mental health after taking part in NoSo November and 65% extend their detox for up to 2 months longer.” — Maddie Freeman, NoSo Founder

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “NoSo November completely changed my entire world; I saw massive improvements in my anxiety and insecurity.” These words from a past NoSo November participant mirror the experience of thousands globally who have taken the challenge. Research shows that excessive social media use is strongly linked to today’s youth mental health crisis with nearly half of teens reporting they are online “almost constantly.”

Maddie Freeman, NoSo’s Founder. NoSo November is a 30-day tech detox initiative designed to provide actionable steps to form a healthier tech/life balance. Participants can sign up on NoSo’s website and commit to a complete detox, a partial detox, a screen time reduction and/or an AI detox. They will become part of a community, receive supportive tools and ways to get involved. Detoxers are encouraged to engage in habit-replacement to invest in real-life hobbies, relationships, and coping mechanisms instead of scrolling. What started out as a grass roots initiative has grown into a global movement. NoSo now has ambassadors in 7 counties and leads a year-round educational program teaching about addictive design and encouraging teens to try detoxing, amplifying its impact worldwide.

About Maddie Freeman

Recently named to Forbes’ 30 under 30 list, Maddie’s story has impacted audiences nationwide. Her journey began during her high school and college years when she tragically lost 10 friends to suicide. Recognizing that social media played a part in these devastating losses and seeing its detrimental effects on youth mental health, Maddie started the NoSo November movement in 2020. You can book Maddie to share her story, encourage participation in the 2025 NoSo November movement or to bring NoSo’s programming to your organization or school.

About NoSo

NoSo is a Colorado-based nonprofit organization run by youth for youth, dedicated to improving the wellbeing of the next generation. By spreading awareness about social media’s addictive design and promoting healthy habits, NoSo aims to create a healthier digital environment for young people. Since its inception, NoSo has reached approximately 28,000 students through community detoxes, workshops, and speaking events at colleges and school districts across the country. The organization continues to expand its impact globally, inspiring communities to prioritize mental health and reclaim control over their digital lives. NoSo is funded by Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, Young Futures (a Melinda Gates backed foundation) and Hopelab.

