Automotive Defense Specialists Announces New Content for Fighting Bureau of Automotive Repair Suspension Letters

Automotive Defense Specialists, defense attorneys representing auto repair and SMOG shops against the Bureau of Automotive Repair, announce updated content.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automotive Defense Specialists, a team of top-rated lawyers defending auto repair and SMOG shops against the California Bureau of Automotive Repair at https://automotivedefense.com/ , is proud to announce several new blog posts for the public. These posts focus on "suspensions" that threaten the license status of shops and technicians in the repair and SMOG industry."A STAR-certified shop owner has already raised the bar on their profession by earning that certificate. They're dedicated to meeting higher SMOG standards with every car they service. So, a suspension letter from the Bureau of Automotive Repair can feel like a slap in the face," explained William Ferreira, lead attorney at Automotive Defense Specialists. "We are ready to defend their business and set things straight when it comes to suspension notices."SMOG testing technicians and business owners can review the new series of blog posts for defending STAR-certified shops at https://automotivedefense.com/2025/09/25/dont-shrug/ . Automotive Defense Specialists defends smog testing and repair shops from:· Bureau of Automotive Repair suspension orders· Criminal SMOG charges· STAR suspensions (formerly called invalidations)· SMOG license revocations· Bureau of Auto Repair criminal defense cases· SMOG testing and accusation lettersHere is background on this release. STAR-certified test and repair stations can inspect various types of vehicles beyond those typically tested by smog testing stations. For example, STAR-certified smog shops manage the testing and repairs of "directed vehicles," which are considered gross polluters or vehicles with a high-emitter profile (HEP). A HEP can typically be identified by high levels of black or white exhaust emitted from a tailpipe.The success rate of STAR-certified shop owners defeating a Bureau of Automotive Repair Suspension can increase with an attorney's support. More content about fighting a STAR suspension can be reviewed at https://automotivedefense.com/about/services/bureau-of-automotive-repair-star-invalidation-cases/ . The lawyers at the law firm help 'mom and pop' smog shops and technicians in the state of California.The variety of vehicles on California's roads and highways can produce a range of exhaust levels in the air. California SMOG standards require that every car be tested every two years to renew vehicle registration ( https://www.bar.ca.gov/smog-check ). Typical smog testing and repair shops may be able to support most vehicles, but some cars considered 'gross polluters' may need a STAR-certified smog shop to pass.ABOUT AUTOMOTIVE DEFENSE SPECIALISTSAutomotive Defense Specialists ( https://automotivedefense.com/ ) is a leading law firm that represents auto repair facilities specializing in smog testing and repairs. The firm also represents smog technicians fighting a BAR accusation letter. Legal support includes Bureau of Automotive Repair letters, a citation and STAR suspensions. The lawyers can step in and work with the Bureau of Auto Repair about dismissing a charge. Each smog violation notice can be different. If the case does need to go to court, the legal team can defend against the Bureau of Automotive Repair. The company provides phone consultations to auto shops, mechanics, technicians, and other professionals facing disciplinary actions from the California Bureau of Automotive Repair.Tel. (415) 392-2886

