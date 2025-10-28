PowerMy Helps Solar Homeowners Finally Understand Why True-Up Bills Are So High

New service provides unbiased analysis and 4× savings guarantee

VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When homeowners invest thousands in solar panels, they expect lower electric bills . But for many, the reality is different: they're still receiving true-up bills of $1,000, $2,000, or more each year. PowerMy .com, an independent solar system diagnostics platform, launches today to help these frustrated homeowners finally get answers. Unlike solar installers who profit from equipment sales, PowerMy provides completely independent analysis with one goal: help homeowners maximize their solar investment.The Problem: Solar Owners Left in the Dark"Getting solar has proven to be one of the most disappointing experiences," said Gregg K. from Rancho Mirage. "My true-up bills are over $2,500 annually and my solar installer has been zero help in determining what the issue is."Gregg's experience isn't unique. Thousands of homeowners discover their solar systems aren't performing as promised—but have nowhere to turn for independent advice.The Solution: Honest Analysis, No Sales PitchPowerMy's Solar Performance Analysis ($299) includes:• 12-month usage analysis identifying exactly when and how energy is consumed• System performance verification comparing actual production against design promises• Rate plan optimization matching usage patterns to the most cost-effective utility tariffs• Equipment assessment spotting underperforming panels or inverters• Prioritized action plan with estimated ROI for each recommendation• Clear billing breakdown demystifying net metering charges and credits4× Savings Guarantee or Your Money BackPowerMy guarantees clients will identify a documented plan to save at least four times the analysis fee in the first year—or receive a full refund. This guarantee reflects the company's commitment to putting homeowner interests first.Customer Results"PowerMy has been amazing," Gregg K. continued. "They are truly independent and can provide unbiased insight. Through their system, I now have a clear understanding of the issue and what my options are to realize the benefits of why we went solar."August I. from Palm Desert had a similar experience: "Having this objective report gives me a great tool as I'm getting ready to meet with solar salespeople to upgrade my system. After getting a big true-up bill from Edison, I knew my system was undersized but wasn't sure what to do. PowerMy gave me the clarity I needed. I'd rate it 10 out of 10."About PowerMyPowerMy is an independent solar system diagnostics platform based in Ventura, California, that helps homeowners understand why their solar panels aren't delivering expected savings.Built on three core principles—Trust, Empowerment, and Optimization—PowerMy provides honest, data-driven analysis without equipment sales.The company's mission is simple: help solar owners maximize their investment and reduce dependence on utility companies.

