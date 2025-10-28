Senate Bill 998 Printer's Number 1216

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - Sponsors BROWN, COLLETT, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, COSTA, ARGALL, KANE, CAPPELLETTI, BAKER, MALONE, SCHWANK, CULVER, SAVAL, MILLER, LAUGHLIN

Short Title An Act providing for the Nurse Education Capacity Expansion Grant Program; and imposing duties on the Department of Community and Economic Development.

Memo Subject Nursing Education Capacity Legislation

Generated 10/28/2025 04:47 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.