Senate Bill 911 Printer's Number 1283

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - Senate Bill 911 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors PICOZZI, ARGALL, CAPPELLETTI, BARTOLOTTA, VOGEL, STEFANO, MILLER Short Title An Act amending Title 44 (Law and Justice) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for miscellaneous provisions and for violent incident clearance and technological investigative methods; establishing the Violent Incident Clearance and Technological Investigative Methods Program; and imposing duties on the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. Actions 1038 Referred to JUDICIARY, July 8, 2025 1283 Reported as amended, Oct. 28, 2025 First consideration, Oct. 28, 2025 Generated 10/28/2025 04:47 PM

