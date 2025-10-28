Senate Bill 804 Printer's Number 1282
PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - Senate Bill 804
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BOSCOLA, COLEMAN, FONTANA, DUSH, COSTA, KEARNEY, FLYNN, MILLER, BROWN
Short Title
An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for medical devices.
Memo Subject
Banning Toxic Additives in IV Bags and Medical Equipment
Actions
|0902
|Referred to INSTITUTIONAL SUSTAINABILITY AND INNOVATION, June 4, 2025
|1282
|Reported as amended, Oct. 28, 2025
|First consideration, Oct. 28, 2025
Generated 10/28/2025 04:47 PM
