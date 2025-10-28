Submit Release
Senate Bill 804 Printer's Number 1282

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - Senate Bill 804

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

BOSCOLA, COLEMAN, FONTANA, DUSH, COSTA, KEARNEY, FLYNN, MILLER, BROWN

Short Title

An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for medical devices.

Memo Subject

Banning Toxic Additives in IV Bags and Medical Equipment

Actions

0902 Referred to INSTITUTIONAL SUSTAINABILITY AND INNOVATION, June 4, 2025
1282 Reported as amended, Oct. 28, 2025
First consideration, Oct. 28, 2025

