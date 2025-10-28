Senate Bill 804 Printer's Number 1282

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - Senate Bill 804 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BOSCOLA, COLEMAN, FONTANA, DUSH, COSTA, KEARNEY, FLYNN, MILLER, BROWN Short Title An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for medical devices. Memo Subject Banning Toxic Additives in IV Bags and Medical Equipment Actions 0902 Referred to INSTITUTIONAL SUSTAINABILITY AND INNOVATION, June 4, 2025 1282 Reported as amended, Oct. 28, 2025 First consideration, Oct. 28, 2025 Generated 10/28/2025 04:47 PM

