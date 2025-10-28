Submit Release
Senate Bill 431 Printer's Number 1281

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - Senate Bill 431

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

PENNYCUICK, BROWN, BARTOLOTTA, CULVER, KEARNEY, BAKER, MILLER, STEFANO, DUSH

Short Title

An Act amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; and, in procedure, providing for acceptable denials.

Memo Subject

Combating Cybersecurity Risks and Artificial Intelligence Right-to-Know Requests

Actions

0465 Referred to COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, March 21, 2025
1281 Reported as amended, Oct. 28, 2025
First consideration, Oct. 28, 2025

