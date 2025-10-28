Senate Bill 431 Printer's Number 1281
PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - Senate Bill 431
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
PENNYCUICK, BROWN, BARTOLOTTA, CULVER, KEARNEY, BAKER, MILLER, STEFANO, DUSH
Short Title
An Act amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; and, in procedure, providing for acceptable denials.
Memo Subject
Combating Cybersecurity Risks and Artificial Intelligence Right-to-Know Requests
Actions
|0465
|Referred to COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, March 21, 2025
|1281
|Reported as amended, Oct. 28, 2025
|First consideration, Oct. 28, 2025
Generated 10/28/2025 04:47 PM
