Senate Bill 614 Printer's Number 1285

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - Senate Bill 614

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

BROOKS, COLLETT, COMITTA, FONTANA, KEARNEY, KANE, STEFANO, ROBINSON, L. WILLIAMS

Short Title

An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.343, No.176), known as The Fiscal Code, providing for FQHC primary care workforce initiative; and making an appropriation.

Memo Subject

Primary Care Preceptorship Program for Community Health Centers

Actions

0644 Referred to HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, April 14, 2025
1285 Reported as amended, Oct. 28, 2025
First consideration, Oct. 28, 2025

Generated 10/28/2025 04:47 PM

Senate Bill 614 Printer's Number 1285

