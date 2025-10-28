Senate Bill 614 Printer's Number 1285

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - Senate Bill 614 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BROOKS, COLLETT, COMITTA, FONTANA, KEARNEY, KANE, STEFANO, ROBINSON, L. WILLIAMS Short Title An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.343, No.176), known as The Fiscal Code, providing for FQHC primary care workforce initiative; and making an appropriation. Memo Subject Primary Care Preceptorship Program for Community Health Centers Actions 0644 Referred to HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, April 14, 2025 1285 Reported as amended, Oct. 28, 2025 First consideration, Oct. 28, 2025 Generated 10/28/2025 04:47 PM

