Senate Bill 614 Printer's Number 1285
PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - Senate Bill 614
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BROOKS, COLLETT, COMITTA, FONTANA, KEARNEY, KANE, STEFANO, ROBINSON, L. WILLIAMS
Short Title
An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.343, No.176), known as The Fiscal Code, providing for FQHC primary care workforce initiative; and making an appropriation.
Memo Subject
Primary Care Preceptorship Program for Community Health Centers
Actions
|0644
|Referred to HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, April 14, 2025
|1285
|Reported as amended, Oct. 28, 2025
|First consideration, Oct. 28, 2025
