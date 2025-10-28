Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,399 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,911 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 491 Printer's Number 0446

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - Senate Bill 491

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA, ROTHMAN, PENNYCUICK, J. WARD, BAKER, STEFANO, MASTRIANO

Short Title

An Act amending Title 66 (Public Utilities) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in alternative form of regulation of telecommunications services, further providing for network modernization plans and for additional powers and duties of commission.

Memo Subject

Modernization of Telecommunication Regulations for the Advancement of Broadband

Actions

0446 Referred to COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, March 21, 2025
Reported as committed, Oct. 28, 2025
First consideration, Oct. 28, 2025

Generated 10/28/2025 04:47 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 491 Printer's Number 0446

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more