Senate Bill 491 Printer's Number 0446

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - Senate Bill 491 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA, ROTHMAN, PENNYCUICK, J. WARD, BAKER, STEFANO, MASTRIANO Short Title An Act amending Title 66 (Public Utilities) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in alternative form of regulation of telecommunications services, further providing for network modernization plans and for additional powers and duties of commission. Memo Subject Modernization of Telecommunication Regulations for the Advancement of Broadband Actions 0446 Referred to COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, March 21, 2025 Reported as committed, Oct. 28, 2025 First consideration, Oct. 28, 2025 Generated 10/28/2025 04:47 PM

