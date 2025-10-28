Senate Bill 491 Printer's Number 0446
PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - Senate Bill 491
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
PHILLIPS-HILL, BARTOLOTTA, ROTHMAN, PENNYCUICK, J. WARD, BAKER, STEFANO, MASTRIANO
Short Title
An Act amending Title 66 (Public Utilities) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in alternative form of regulation of telecommunications services, further providing for network modernization plans and for additional powers and duties of commission.
Memo Subject
Modernization of Telecommunication Regulations for the Advancement of Broadband
Actions
|0446
|Referred to COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, March 21, 2025
|Reported as committed, Oct. 28, 2025
|First consideration, Oct. 28, 2025
Generated 10/28/2025 04:47 PM
