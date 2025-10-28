House Bill 157 Printer's Number 0475

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - Sponsors RAPP, FRANKEL, TWARDZIK, SANCHEZ, ZIMMERMAN, VENKAT, HOWARD, KHAN, CUTLER, GREINER, HILL-EVANS, FREEMAN, PICKETT, WEBSTER, GREEN, BOROWSKI, HANBIDGE, ROSSI, ARMANINI, CAUSER, K.HARRIS, MADSEN, BELLMON

Short Title An Act providing for grant awards to entities in rural counties and designated medically underserved areas to pay for the education debt of practitioners employed at the entity.

Memo Subject Rural Healthcare Grant Program - Prior Session House Bill 2382

Generated 10/28/2025 04:47 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.