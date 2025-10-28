Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,400 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,911 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 157 Printer's Number 0475

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - Sponsors

RAPP, FRANKEL, TWARDZIK, SANCHEZ, ZIMMERMAN, VENKAT, HOWARD, KHAN, CUTLER, GREINER, HILL-EVANS, FREEMAN, PICKETT, WEBSTER, GREEN, BOROWSKI, HANBIDGE, ROSSI, ARMANINI, CAUSER, K.HARRIS, MADSEN, BELLMON

Short Title

An Act providing for grant awards to entities in rural counties and designated medically underserved areas to pay for the education debt of practitioners employed at the entity.

Memo Subject

Rural Healthcare Grant Program - Prior Session House Bill 2382

Generated 10/28/2025 04:47 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 157 Printer's Number 0475

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more