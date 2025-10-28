Senate Bill 270 Printer's Number 0224
PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - Senate Bill 270
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD, COMITTA, KANE, MUTH
Short Title
An Act amending the act of July 2, 1935 (P.L.589, No.210), referred to as the Milk Sanitation Law, prohibiting the sale of human milk over the Internet.
Memo Subject
Prohibiting the Internet Sale of Human Breast Milk
Actions
|Referred to HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, Feb. 20, 2025
|Reported as committed, Oct. 28, 2025
|First consideration, Oct. 28, 2025
