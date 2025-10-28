Senate Bill 270 Printer's Number 0224

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - Senate Bill 270 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD, COMITTA, KANE, MUTH Short Title An Act amending the act of July 2, 1935 (P.L.589, No.210), referred to as the Milk Sanitation Law, prohibiting the sale of human milk over the Internet. Memo Subject Prohibiting the Internet Sale of Human Breast Milk Actions 0224 Referred to HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, Feb. 20, 2025 Reported as committed, Oct. 28, 2025 First consideration, Oct. 28, 2025 Generated 10/28/2025 04:47 PM

