Netevia and Stackably Launch Next Generation Platforms to Compete with Legacy Gymnastics, Dance, and Swim Software

Stackably and Netevia’s partnership delivers a unified software and payment ecosystem. The collaboration powers vertical-specific platforms — GymnasticsStack, DanceStack, and SwimStack — offering a seamless experience for merchants and customers.

Stackably and Netevia introduce vertical-specific platforms with built-in payments, faster funding, and embedded financial tools.

This partnership represents the kind of innovation our industry has been waiting for.” — James Shepherd, Founder of Stackably

HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Netevia , a leading payments and embedded-finance technology provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Stackably to launch three vertical-specific platforms — GymnasticsStack, DanceStack, and SwimStack — purpose-built to modernize how gymnastics gyms, dance studios, and swim schools run their businesses.Unlike legacy software platforms, which bolt payments onto third-party systems, the new Stackably-powered verticals are built from the ground up with Netevia’s payment infrastructure at the core, delivering a frictionless experience from onboarding to cash flow management.“This partnership represents the kind of innovation our industry has been waiting for,” said James Shepherd, Founder of Stackably. “Gym owners, studio operators, and swim schools are tired of juggling outdated systems and waiting days to get paid. Together with Netevia, we’ve built something that feels like it was made for them — fast, integrated, and financially empowering.”Built-In Same-Day Funding — Instant Funding on the HorizonAt launch, all three platforms offer same-day funding, ensuring operators receive their deposits in hours, not days. Instant funding will be rolled out soon after, giving businesses real-time access to their funds — a feature that no current mainstream gymnastics, dance, or swim platform provides natively.This accelerated funding model gives merchants predictable cash flow and the flexibility to reinvest immediately — whether it’s staffing, facility improvements, or scaling new programs.Beyond Payments: A Full Financial EcosystemNetevia’s integration goes far beyond transaction processing. Merchants on GymnasticsStack, DanceStack, and SwimStack will gain access to a breadth of embedded financial products, including:Working capital advances and revenue-based financing directly from their merchant dashboard.Business checking accounts seamlessly linked to their payment processing.Branded debit and credit card issuing for loyalty, staff, or program-based initiatives.Integrated reporting and cash-management tools to provide a single source of truth for operators.By embedding these capabilities directly into the software, Netevia and Stackably eliminate the fragmented patchwork of banks, processors, and third-party tools that operators typically face.Purpose-Built for Each VerticalEach new platform — GymnasticsStack, DanceStack, and SwimStack — offers a full suite of operational tools including class scheduling, event coordination, digital waivers, memberships, recurring billing, and online reservations. But unlike competitors, these capabilities are natively tied to Netevia’s payment engine, delivering faster onboarding, unified data, and higher reliability across every transaction.“This partnership reflects our vision for the future of payments,” said Vlad Sadovskiy, CEO of Netevia. “It’s no longer enough to just process transactions. Software and payments need to operate as one, and from there, expand into financial products that help merchants grow. Together with Stackably, we’re delivering exactly that.”A New Challenger to Industry Status QuoGymnasticsStack, DanceStack, and SwimStack launch October 1 as part of a broader initiative to bring vertically integrated fintech + software solutions to underserved industries. By pairing Stackably’s flexible business management stack with Netevia’s advanced payment and financial infrastructure, the two companies are directly challenging entrenched players who have not evolved beyond basic billing and class scheduling.About StackablyStackably is a point-of-sale and business management platform built to power vertical-specific software solutions. Through its modular “stack” approach, Stackably enables organizations of all sizes to manage payments, scheduling, memberships, and customer engagement from one unified platform. Learn more at www.stackably.com About NeteviaNetevia is a financial technology company offering modern payment processing, banking, and embedded-finance solutions that empower ISOs, ISVs, and merchants to grow. Netevia provides same-day and instant funding, capital products, and issuing capabilities — creating a true financial ecosystem for partners and merchants. Learn more at www.netevia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.