The Scout Store leverages Flockr to boost conversion +6% for first-time buyers

Flockr helped us boost trust, engagement, and conversions. Setup was fast, support excellent, and results clear — stronger trust and higher sales for The Scout Store.” — Hollie Lockwood, Ecommerce Manager

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scout Store, the official online retailer for The Scouts — the UK’s largest youth movement dedicated to developing skills for life — has achieved a significant uplift in online performance after a pilot deployment of Flockr’s social proof messaging platform. By introducing real-time, authentic purchase and activity notifications across the user journey, The Scout Store realised a +4.1% increase in overall conversion rate, a +6.1% uplift in first-time purchasers, and a +5.7% increase in mobile conversion — all within just 15 days.

Background

The Scout Store offers a wide range of official Scouting uniforms, badges, outdoor gear and accessories. With a mission to support the Scouting community and reinvest profits into the movement, the brand relies on delivering a seamless and trustworthy shopping experience for its members, volunteers and supporters across the UK.

Prior to partnering with Flockr, The Scout Store recognised that while existing customers trusted the brand, first-time visitors often needed reassurance before purchasing. The challenge was to build confidence and encourage action — especially among mobile users and newcomers — without disrupting the customer journey.

Solution

Flockr’s social proof solution was deployed as a 15-day A/B test across homepage, category, product, search and basket pages. Visitors were split equally between a segment shown Flockr messages and a control group. The platform displayed tailored, real-time notifications (for example, “Someone just bought this”) at key decision points, designed to enhance trust and urgency without compromising brand voice or user experience.

Integration was fast, required no development effort, and the messages were styled to match The Scout Store’s family-friendly, credible aesthetic.

Results

The pilot yielded impressive and statistically significant outcomes:

A +4.09% increase in overall conversion rate.

A +6.1% uplift in first-time purchasers (new customer segment).

A +5.7% increase in mobile conversion rate.

These metrics highlight the power of subtle social-proof elements to influence buying behaviour, particularly among mobile users and first-time visitors. The team at The Scout Store noted that enrolment of Flockr helped to reinforce the sense of trust and community central to the brand’s identity while driving measurable business growth.

Implications and Next Steps

Given the successful pilot, The Scout Store plans to roll out Flockr’s solution across all core site pages and explore deeper customisation of message triggers (such as membership and badge-purchase signals) to further enhance engagement and conversion. For Flockr, the case demonstrates how their platform can deliver high-impact results for retail brands seeking to convert new visitors and mobile traffic more effectively.

About Flockr

Flockr is a social proof and conversion-optimisation platform designed to help eCommerce brands build trust, drive urgency and convert browsers into buyers with minimal development overhead. Flockr’s solutions include real-time social proof messaging, search messaging, recommendations, pop-ups, delivery messaging and more. The platform supports fast integration, full customisation and A/B testing to drive measurable uplifts.

flockr.co

About The Scout Store

The Scout Store is the official online retailer for the UK’s volunteering youth movement, The Scouts. It offers uniforms, badges, outdoor gear and accessories, reinvesting profits into the Scouting movement to support young people and volunteers across the country.

