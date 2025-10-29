Arolytics Announces AroIQ: SCADA-Based Emissions Management Platform

AroIQ is an AI-driven solution that leverages operational oil and gas data, including SCADA, for near real-time methane emissions management.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arolytics Inc., a North American leader in emissions intelligence software, announced today AroIQ, an artificial intelligence (AI) solution leveraging oil and gas operational data, including SCADA, for digital emissions monitoring. With AroIQ, oil and gas companies can efficiently achieve targeted, measurable methane reductions with no new or additional hardware, sensors, or field-visits.

AroIQ is an innovative solution enabling the detection and duration, causation analysis, prioritization, and prediction of methane emission events in near real-time. The result is a system where operators can detect emission issues within minutes, trace root causes automatically, and prioritize field response by impact and cost.

“Our vision is to use operational data already collected on-site at oil and gas facilities, and re-envision it in the context of emissions management. We are combining years of emissions science with AI to help operators achieve cost-effective and scalable emissions management.”

Liz O'Connell, CEO and Co- Founder



AroIQ’s Benefits Include:

- Near real-time emission detection and causation: AI models process high-frequency SCADA data to detect anomalies and attribute emission sources such as unlit flares, tank vents, and pipeline blowdowns.

- No new hardware or field visits: Fully software-based, leveraging existing SCADA and measurement infrastructure. Our flexible delivery means we can integrate into your existing corporate workflow.

- Predictive insights: If interested in prediction, machine learning models can forecast potential emission events, supporting proactive mitigation.

- Regulatory alignment: Designed to support compliance with state, provincial, and federal methane rules, and OGMP 2.0 objectives.

- Secure: Arolytics meets Cybersecurity standards through SOC II Type 2 compliant, AI Governance and other standards.

Quantifiable ROI: Customers are currently achieving <12 month payback, with a strong ROI based on reduced hardware and compliance costs, reduced manual root cause investigation and reporting, and optimized field dispatches.

AroIQ is complementary to the company’s existing AroViz platform, which unifies 3rd party methane sensor data from satellite to continuous emissions monitoring data for simplified LDAR workflow and desktop analysis.

Pilots that Deliver Value Within the First Month

AroIQ is actively in use by North American operators, including large international oil and gas companies, following a thorough pilot and development phase. Get in touch to discuss low-risk pilots that deliver value within 1 month.

