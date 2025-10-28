Parasol Medical Named One of Chicago’s Most Innovative Companies by Crain’s

With nearly 50 patents—including 3 awarded in 2024—our team continues to push boundaries in healthcare innovation.

BUFFALO GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parasol Medical, a leader in healthcare innovation, has been recognized by Crain’s Chicago Business as one of the region’s most innovative companies for 2025 . The honor highlights Parasol’s groundbreaking work in patient safety and infection prevention technologies Founded by Mike Kilcran, Parasol Medical has developed a suite of patented solutions aimed at improving care in hospitals and long-term care facilities. Among its most notable innovations is a wireless fall-prevention system that alerts caregivers when patients attempt to move from beds, chairs, or toilets. The system includes a sensor-equipped diaper that monitors bathroom needs and integrates with Bluetooth-enabled devices and analytics software to enhance staffing and patient tracking.“Our mission is to bring meaningful change to healthcare environments through smart, intuitive technology,” said Kilcran. “Being recognized by Crain’s is a testament to the dedication of our team and the impact our solutions are having in real-world settings.”Parasol’s technologies are currently deployed in VA hospitals in Dallas and Detroit, with nearly 50 patents to its name, including three awarded in 2024 alone.Crain’s rankings are based on the quality of patents awarded, evaluated by Ocean Tomo, a J.S. Held company. To qualify, companies must have received at least three patents in the previous year.About Parasol MedicalParasol Medical is a healthcare technology company based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, focused on developing innovative solutions that enhance patient safety, reduce infections, and improve caregiver efficiency.Media Contact:Michael Kilcranmike.kilcran@parasolmed.com847.520.2000

