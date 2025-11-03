Solo Health Collective Partners with Catalant to Expand Affordable Health Coverage to Independent Experts

Solo Health Collective and Catalant have partnered to make Solo's major medical plans accessible to their membership of independent consultants.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solo Health Collective, the innovative health plan built for independent professionals, today announced a new partnership with Catalant, the leading platform connecting top independent consultants with global enterprises. Through this partnership, Catalant Experts; self-employed consultants who operate as independent businesses, will now have access to Solo’s self-funded health plans designed specifically for solopreneurs.

“Catalant Experts represent exactly the kind of professionals Solo was created to serve—independent business owners who deserve access to high-quality, affordable healthcare,” said Tom Morrissey, CEO of Solo Health Collective. “We’re thrilled to partner with Catalant in empowering their community to take control of their health plans and expenses.”

Solo Health Collective is part of the Vault Health Captive, a regulated North Carolina-based health captive that allows self-employed individuals to establish their own self-funded health plans. Members gain access to a nationwide PHCS provider network, a major medical plan with prescription coverage, and HSA-eligible plan options that provide potential savings compared to traditional insurance options. Every member also receives high-touch, concierge-style support from Solo’s dedicated service team, ensuring a seamless experience from enrollment through ongoing plan management.

“Catalant’s mission is to make it as easy and rewarding as possible to be an independent consultant, from simplifying back-office operations to providing best-in-class tools, learning opportunities, and community support. Access to high-quality, fairly priced health insurance has long been one of the biggest challenges independents face,” said Pat Petitti, Catalant CEO & Founder. “Our partnership with Solo directly addresses that need, delivering a smart, sustainable healthcare solution built for the modern independent consultant. With solutions like this, building a successful independent consulting career has never been easier or more empowering.”

The partnership reinforces the growing demand for flexible, high-quality healthcare solutions for independent business owners. Solo Health Collective is leading the way in making sustainable, self-funded coverage accessible to the modern solo workforce.

About Solo Health Collective:

Solo Health Collective, powered by Vault Health Captive, provides affordable, self-funded health coverage for self-employed individuals and businesses. Members join a collective of like-minded entrepreneurs leveraging the strength of group purchasing and the efficiency of self-funding to control healthcare costs. Learn more at hbgsolo.com

About Catalant:

Catalant is the next-generation consulting solution that takes a unique approach toward solving our clients’ business challenges. We call it Consulting 2.0: it’s purpose-fit, fast, flexible, and a fair value. We curate and connect experienced professionals from diverse backgrounds including big consulting alumni and former corporate operators. Together, we deliver actionable solutions at scale, whenever and however you need them.

www.catalant.com

