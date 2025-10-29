WAHA Announces Executive Director Search
To apply, applicants should submit the following materials:
1. Cover Letter outlining interest in the position and relevant experience.
2. Resume or Career Vita highlighting leadership and hockey-related experience.
3. Three Professional References (with phone and email).
4. Brief Statement of Vision for the growth and development of ice hockey within the State of Wisconsin.
Application Deadline: November 30, 2025
Anticipated Start Date: February 15- March 1, 2026
Submit Applications To: WAHA.ExecDir.Search@gmail.com
Subject Line: Executive Director Application – Attention Search Committee
Questions should be directed to: Fran Finco, ffincoona@gmail.com – 608-780-6101.
