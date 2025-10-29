Submit Release
WAHA Announces Executive Director Search

SUPERIOR, WI, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association (WAHA) Board of Directors announces the creation of a full-time position of Executive Director to oversee its growing list of programs. Information about the position can be found at the WAHA website www.wahahockey.com.

To apply, applicants should submit the following materials:
1. Cover Letter outlining interest in the position and relevant experience.
2. Resume or Career Vita highlighting leadership and hockey-related experience.
3. Three Professional References (with phone and email).
4. Brief Statement of Vision for the growth and development of ice hockey within the State of Wisconsin.

Application Deadline: November 30, 2025
Anticipated Start Date: February 15- March 1, 2026
Submit Applications To: WAHA.ExecDir.Search@gmail.com
Subject Line: Executive Director Application – Attention Search Committee

Questions should be directed to: Fran Finco, ffincoona@gmail.com – 608-780-6101.

Fran Finco
ffincoona@gmail.com

